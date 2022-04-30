ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ozark’ Season 4: Your Guide to Part 2’s Symbols

There have been so many crime dramas that have revolved around drug trafficking and gun-toting middle management. But few shows have given serious consideration to the financial side of cartel life. That was the oversight Ozark corrected.

When we first met Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), he was a family man with a corrupt business partner who was desperate to escape with his life. After the Navarro cartel murdered his partner, Marty made an insane proposal: what if he cleaned up some of the cartel’s millions in the middle of the United States? That was all this was ever supposed to be, Marty manipulating money so that the criminals breathing down his neck would leave him alone. That’s not what happened.

First, there was Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner). A local criminal, Ruth was too smart and proud to let Marty encroach on her turf. The two became a force to be reckoned with, Ruth fluent in the threats that defined this world of criminals and Marty a master of numbers as well as a willing teacher to his new pupil. Then his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) got involved. Under her direction, Marty’s barely noticeable shell companies and business ventures became louder. Wendy brought attention, but she also brought political power and a ferocity to their operation Marty could never achieve. There were more expansions. Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) followed in her mom’s manipulative footsteps as Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) started to work the books just like his dad. Over the course of its four seasons, we’ve seen Ozark transform from a series about one man treading water to the evolution of an entire crime family. And with the premiere of Season 4 Part 2, it’s all coming to an end.

Every season, we’ve deciphered what the symbols mean in Ozark’ s opening credits. You better believe we’re doing it one last time for the finale. Consider this your guide to Ozark ‘s last batch of mysterious symbols. Spoilers ahead for Ozark Season 4, Part 2.
Vincent Venturella
1d ago

Disliked the ending.....poor closure. They could have done better. needed another season, felt rushed. As most endings in Hollywood are. A disappointment 😞😥 !!

Decider.com

How Does ‘Ozark’ End? That Series Finale, Explained

Once upon a time — way back in 2017 — Ozark was a quaint show about a husband and wife who had to launder cartel money to save their lives. Countless deaths, betrayals, and innovative strings of curse words later, that’s all changed. Over the course of its four seasons, Ozark has evolved into one of the most shocking and addicting crime dramas on television.
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 Premiere on Netflix?

When Ozark first premiered in the summer of 2017, it was called a Breaking Bad knockoff and was criticized for feeling generic. Four seasons and and six years later, that’s a description that can never be applied to one of Netflix’s most thrilling dramas. Ozark‘s familial money laundering saga has morphed into one of the most consistently shocking and darkly funny shows on television. Sadly, this month it’s all coming to an end. Wondering how you can watch the final seven episodes of Ozark? We have you covered. When Will Ozark Season 4, Part 2 Be on Netflix? April is coming to an...
extratv

Jason Bateman Talks ‘Ozark’ Bittersweet Ending

Four seasons of danger, drugs, and drama are coming to an end on “Ozark”!. “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Carlos Greer caught up with Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Alfonso Herrera as they hit the red carpet to celebrate the show’s final seven episodes. Bateman was confident...
IndieWire

‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2 Review: The Final Episodes Craft an Emphatic Follow Through (No Spoilers)

Click here to read the full article. I’m not sure “Ozark” ever improved upon “Kaleidoscope.” The first season’s eighth episode takes place entirely in flashback, as director Ellen Kuras and writer Ryan Farley bounce between the pivotal choices that precede the Byrdes’ fateful decision to start laundering money. Wendy (Laura Linney) is fighting through an extended depression, brought on by a complicated miscarriage, and she’s doubly frustrated by a job market closed off to a woman who spent a few years having kids. Marty (Jason Bateman), who’s typically mocked for his cautious nature as “the numbers guy,” is being courted...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Describes Why It’s Good Jimmy and Beth Never Interact

In all four seasons of “Yellowstone,” Jefferson White’s character Jimmy has rarely crossed paths with Kelly Reilly’s formidable Beth Dutton. If anything, the ranch hand and daughter of the rancher have only encountered each other in group settings. Sometimes Beth pays visits to the bunkhouse, or she’s out in the barn, talking to Rip, etc. While this makes sense for the two characters, the actors themselves are sad about the little interaction they’ve had on set.
Refinery29

This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
digitalspy.com

First look at Ozark star Julia Garner's transformation in new movie

Ozark star Julia Garner has unveiled a big hair transformation for an upcoming movie role. The Ruth Langford actress – most recently seen as the titular character in Netflix's Inventing Anna – is going back to the big screen after gut-wrenching 2019 drama The Assistant, where she starred opposite Succession's Matthew Macfadyen.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
CinemaBlend

Jason Bateman Already Unveiled How Netflix's Ozark Finale Will Leave The Byrde Family

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 is almost here, and with its arrival comes the conclusion to the epic drama. Netflix subscribers will soon see the end of the Byrde family’s story, and given all the major deaths throughout the series, I’m assuming many are eager to see how things shake out for the main characters. For those unable to wait for the release, Jason Bateman recently unveiled how the finale will leave the family, and what kind of ending to expect for Marty and his kin.
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
