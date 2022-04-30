‘Ozark’ Season 4: Your Guide to Part 2’s Symbols

There have been so many crime dramas that have revolved around drug trafficking and gun-toting middle management. But few shows have given serious consideration to the financial side of cartel life. That was the oversight Ozark corrected.

When we first met Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), he was a family man with a corrupt business partner who was desperate to escape with his life. After the Navarro cartel murdered his partner, Marty made an insane proposal: what if he cleaned up some of the cartel’s millions in the middle of the United States? That was all this was ever supposed to be, Marty manipulating money so that the criminals breathing down his neck would leave him alone. That’s not what happened.

First, there was Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner). A local criminal, Ruth was too smart and proud to let Marty encroach on her turf. The two became a force to be reckoned with, Ruth fluent in the threats that defined this world of criminals and Marty a master of numbers as well as a willing teacher to his new pupil. Then his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) got involved. Under her direction, Marty’s barely noticeable shell companies and business ventures became louder. Wendy brought attention, but she also brought political power and a ferocity to their operation Marty could never achieve. There were more expansions. Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) followed in her mom’s manipulative footsteps as Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) started to work the books just like his dad. Over the course of its four seasons, we’ve seen Ozark transform from a series about one man treading water to the evolution of an entire crime family. And with the premiere of Season 4 Part 2, it’s all coming to an end.

Every season, we’ve deciphered what the symbols mean in Ozark’ s opening credits. You better believe we’re doing it one last time for the finale. Consider this your guide to Ozark ‘s last batch of mysterious symbols. Spoilers ahead for Ozark Season 4, Part 2.

Related: Here’s Your Guide to Ozark’ s Season 4, Part 1 Symbols