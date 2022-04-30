Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Sebastian Haas with his doubles partner Ethan Green.

Eagle: Sebastian Haas

Sport: Boys Varsity Tennis

Year: Freshman

Coaches comment: Athlete of the week for THS Boys Varsity Tennis is Freshman Sebastian Haas, where he plays both doubles and singles. Sebastian is a multi-sport athlete, playing soccer as well. He has worked really hard in practice and at matches to earn a top 6 spot in our Ocean League playoffs finishing 4th with his doubles partner Ethan Green. On Friday, Sebastian with his doubles partner, competed in our area tournament (Top 6 in Ocean League and Top 6 in Mountain League) at San Luis Obispo HS. Sebastian has a great attitude and is very coachable. He has definitely earned his spot on varsity where he continues to move up our ladder. Looking forward to the next three years and seeing what he can do. – Coach Nicol Zundel

Nikita Norton

Eagle: Nikita Norton

Sport: Track & Field

Coaches comment: Nikita is a consistently hard worker, but always has fun doing it and spreads his positive attitude to his teammates. On Saturday, April 16th at the Russell Cup meet, Nikita PR’d in the mile with a 5:01, even with just one shoe on for 3 laps! Next race he plans to break 5:00 with both shoes on! – Coach Kasey Urman

Nikita Norton and teammates.

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

