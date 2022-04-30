ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Assault at Twinbrook Recreation Center in Rockville

By Robert Dyer
rockvillenights.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA victim reported being assaulted at the Twinbrook Recreation Center in Rockville Thursday...

www.rockvillenights.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville, MD
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

Northern Virginia Starbucks Vandalized Twice, Pride Flag Stolen

Someone stole a Pride flag from a Starbucks in Clifton, Virginia, during one of two vandalisms at the coffee shop this week, police say. Fairfax County police say someone broke the the front window of the business on Union Mill Road early Wednesday morning, stole the rainbow flag from inside and left.
CLIFTON, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

State Police make arrests in massive Eastern Shore drug ring, ties to St. Mary’s

(EASTON, MD) – A combined law enforcement multi-month investigation has led to the indictment of nine people alleged to be part of a significant drug trafficking organization in two Eastern Shore counties. The investigation, initiated by the Caroline County Drug Task Force, looked into information concerning the operation of a drug trafficking organization believed to […] The post State Police make arrests in massive Eastern Shore drug ring, ties to St. Mary’s appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Prince George's Man Fatally Stabbed In Oxon Hill: Police

Prince George's Police were on the scene of a fatal stabbing that took place in the 1100 block of Southview Drive in Oxon Hill, the department said on Twitter. Officers responded to the stabbing around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, April 29, police said. Upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
OXON HILL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Stabbing reported in Essex

ESSEX, MD—Police are responded to a stabbing in the Essex area. The incident was reported at around 10 p.m. on Thursday night in the 1000-block of Foxcroft Lane (21221). At the scene, initial reports indicate that an adult male has been stabbed. There has been no word on the victim’s condition. The post Stabbing reported in Essex appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy