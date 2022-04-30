ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Rockville Nights

By Robert Dyer
rockvillenights.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing posts with label Twinbrook Recreation Center. Show all posts. A victim reported being assaulted at the Twinbrook Recreation Center in Rockville Thursday afternoon. Rockville City police were summoned to the facility at 4:30 PM, according to crime data. An individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault. Several...

www.rockvillenights.com

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

