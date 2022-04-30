Clouds, breezy, storms as we enter May this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN - The weather in western Michigan as we transition from April to May this weekend will not be the greatest. Temperatures will be running a little cool, plus mainly cloudy skies are likely to dominate the weekend. The image attached to this story also shows the chance of seeing some strong to marginally severe storms this evening as a low pressure system and cold front approach the state. While we don't expect much (if anything), some dying stronger storms coming across the lake from Chicago could trigger a severe thunderstorm warning with some 55 to 60 mph wind...especially south/west of Grand Rapids through the evening and early overnight hours. We're in the lowest threat category from the Storm Prediction Center.

Winds will be another factor this weekend with speeds running between 15 and 25 mph from the east-southeast today, and about 10 to 20 mph from the southwest tomorrow. See model images below.

Wind Speeds Valid 6 PM Saturday

Wind Speeds Valid 6 AM Sunday

It is possible we may see a few light passing showers during the day, but the bulk of the wet weather should hold off until the evening. That means that cutting grass, fertilizing, or perhaps gardening is all possible today!

We expect another round of showers and storms on Tuesday with temperatures running most of this week below normal. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.