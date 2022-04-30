ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clouds, breezy, storms as we enter May this weekend

By Kevin Craig
 3 days ago
WEST MICHIGAN - The weather in western Michigan as we transition from April to May this weekend will not be the greatest. Temperatures will be running a little cool, plus mainly cloudy skies are likely to dominate the weekend. The image attached to this story also shows the chance of seeing some strong to marginally severe storms this evening as a low pressure system and cold front approach the state. While we don't expect much (if anything), some dying stronger storms coming across the lake from Chicago could trigger a severe thunderstorm warning with some 55 to 60 mph wind...especially south/west of Grand Rapids through the evening and early overnight hours. We're in the lowest threat category from the Storm Prediction Center.

Winds will be another factor this weekend with speeds running between 15 and 25 mph from the east-southeast today, and about 10 to 20 mph from the southwest tomorrow. See model images below.

Wind Speeds Valid 6 PM Saturday

Wind Speeds Valid 6 AM Sunday

It is possible we may see a few light passing showers during the day, but the bulk of the wet weather should hold off until the evening. That means that cutting grass, fertilizing, or perhaps gardening is all possible today!

We expect another round of showers and storms on Tuesday with temperatures running most of this week below normal. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

Michigan State
Lake, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WGN TV

Special Marine Warning for Portions of Southern Lake Michigan

He National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Gary... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 435 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts were located along a line extending from 8 nm west of Ohare Airport to 10 nm east of Aurora to near Joliet, moving northeast at 30 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts in excess of 50 knots, and small hail. SOURCE...Trained Weather Spotters. This line of storms has a history of producing wind gusts over 50 knots. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Winthrop Harbor, Indiana Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Waukegan Harbor, Burnham Harbor, Hammond Marina and Jackson Park Harbor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
WOOD

You Can Still Snow Ski in Michigan This Weekend

The above image is the Lake Superior satellite picture from Thursday PM (Friday PM it was too cloudy to see anything). You can see there is still snow around a good portion of the lake and some of the inland lakes are still frozen over. Do you want to get...
MICHIGAN STATE
