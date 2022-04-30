ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Naby Keita keeps Liverpool’s quadruple hopes alive with winner at Newcastle

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufiDf_0fP7DX2H00

Naby Keita ensured Liverpool’s quadruple hopes remain very much alive as he fired them to victory at in-form Newcastle to keep up the pressure on Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

Keita’s assured first-half finish was enough to claim a 1-0 win at St James’ Park on a day when Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was able to rest Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah from his startling line-up ahead of Tuesday’s decisive Champions League semi-final trip to Villarreal.

Liverpool might – and probably should – have won more comfortably in front of a boisterous crowd of 52,281 as they held the upper hand for much of a contest which saw the Magpies’ hopes of a fifth successive league win and a seventh on the trot at home wilt in the face of almost constant pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNX5C_0fP7DX2H00

Eddie Howe’s men were never able to build up the kind of head of steam which has eased them clear of the relegation battle, perhaps a reminder of how far they have to go before they can once again compete with English football’s best on a sustained basis.

The game kicked off amid a raucous atmosphere which might have increased had Jonjo Shelvey managed to make a better connection with a second-minute shot.

Diogo Jota was similarly unable to make the most of a half-chance as the ball dropped to him inside the Newcastle penalty area, but Keita had keeper Martin Dubravka scrambling across his line as his first-time strike flew inches wide of the far post with eight minutes gone.

Jordan Henderson volleyed high over from Andy Robertson’s corner with the Reds menacing in possession, which they increasingly started to dominate as Henderson and James Milner were allowed to dictate from the middle of the field.

They took the lead with 19 minutes gone when, with the home side appealing in vain for a free-kick following Milner’s challenge on Fabian Schar, Henderson and Jota combined to feed Keita, who stepped inside before dispatching the ball past the helpless Dubravka.

Newcastle’s response was tepid with Allan Saint-Maximin dragging a 28th-minute effort harmlessly wide as the visitors denied Bruno Guimaraes time and space to effectively limit his creativity, and Dubravka had to get down well to keep out Sadio Mane’s shot after Luis Diaz had raced away down the right 11 minutes before the break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEQfK_0fP7DX2H00

Miguel Almiron thought he had levelled with six minutes of the half remaining after rounding Alisson, only for an offside flag to dash his hopes, and it took a fine fingertip save by Dubravka to prevent Jota from increasing the visitors’ lead as the whistle approached.

Newcastle returned with greater intensity, but with key men Guimaraes and Saint-Maximin still largely curtailed, were unable to cause enough problems to trouble Alisson and his defence unduly, and Dubravka had to be alert to deny Jota and Robertson in quick succession as the hour mark approached.

Mane might have killed the game off with 27 minutes remaining but steered his shot wide, and Dubravka had to save from substitute Salah and Jota as Liverpool eased to victory, although Alisson had to be vigilant to keep out Guimaraes’ late strike.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool face Villarreal side with ‘nothing to lose’ in Champions League semi-final second leg

Liverpool head to Villarreal on Tuesday night knowing they hold a strong position to reach the Champions League final - but former Spain international midfielder Marcos Senna says his old club can still cause another upset.Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds are bidding to reach their third final in five seasons in Europe’s top competition, but first they must complete the job started last week against the current Europa League holders.Villarreal sit only seventh in La Liga but have already knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich in their run to the last four, while they have not lost at the Estadio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raphael Varane excited by Erik ten Hag arrival and sees better times for Manchester United

Raphael Varane is excited by the impending arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag and believes Manchester United can bounce back from a frustrating season by challenging for trophies next term.Having finished runners-up in last season’s Premier League and Europa League, a feeling of progress and hope was fuelled as stadiums returned to full capacities and new faces bolstered the squad.Varane was paraded in front of Old Trafford’s first full house in 17 months ahead of the season opener against Leeds and watched his new club run amok 5-1 against their rivals.Former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Stuart Dallas vows to return ‘stronger than ever’ from broken leg

Stuart Dallas has vowed to return “stronger than ever” after breaking his leg during Leeds’ Premier League defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.The versatile Northern Ireland international had surgery in London and Leeds have said the 31-year-old will now undergo further tests.Posting a picture on Twitter from his hospital bed, Dallas said: “Huge thank you for all of the messages I’ve received in the past few days.“I’ve had amazing support from across the world of football – but particularly from Leeds and Northern Ireland. I’d also like to thank Dr Williams, Dr Sarraf and the medical team at @LUFC.“The support...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bournemouth star David Brooks reveals he is cancer free and clear to continue career

Bournemouth and Wales midfielder David Brooks has revealed he is cancer free and says he has been given the all clear to continue his football career. Brooks, 24, was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare form of cancer, in October last year while on international duty with Wales. The diagnosis came as a “shock” to Brooks, his family, and Championship side Bournemouth but on Tuesday he said he was “delighted” to share the news that his treatment had been successful. “It has been a few months since my last update and in that time I have thankfully completed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Milner
Person
Jonjo Shelvey
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alisson
The Independent

Pep Guardiola: Man City can beat Real Madrid even with ‘much worse’ performance than in first leg

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City could reach the Champions League final by playing badly as he argued the unpredictability of football makes their semi-final against Real Madrid hard to call.City take a 4-3 lead to the Bernabeu after a first leg where City excelled in attack and could have scored more goals but Guardiola, who lost five Champions League semi-finals in his time in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, is conscious such occasions are not always logical.“We can play much, much worse than we played [last week] and we can win,” Guardiola said. “Nobody knows, football is unpredictable. I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ben Stokes hopes England ups and downs help him be Test captain success

Ben Stokes hopes the ups and downs of his England career will help him make a success of the Test captaincy.Stokes was announced as Joe Root’s successor last week and will begin his reign against New Zealand at Lord’s next month.It marks one of the proudest points in the all-rounder’s journey, during which he has produced some unforgettable performances and endured some major challenges.He was arrested after a late night incident in Bristol in September 2017 and went on to miss an Ashes tour that winter before being cleared on a charge off affray, bouncing back to inspire England’s World...
SPORTS
The Independent

Roy Keane questions ‘logic’ of Manchester United letting Cristiano Ronaldo go

Roy Keane has said that Manchester United have “bigger problems” than Cristiano Ronaldo and that he would not understand the “logic” if the club let the 37-year-old go this summer.The Portuguese forward scored his 18th Premier League goal of the season during the 3-0 victory over Brentford, and has 14 more goals in all competitions than any other Manchester United player.Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford for a second stint at the club last year, signing a two-year contract after leaving Juventus.It has, however, been suggested that Erik ten Hag could look to the future and jettison Ronaldo when he takes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s regime was Manchester United’s endgame after years of collective underachievement

After his final match in charge at Old Trafford, Sir Alex Ferguson took the microphone in the centre circle to declare that managing Manchester United had been “the most fantastic experience of my life” and urging supporters to “stand by the next manager.”Ralf Rangnick didn’t do likewise. Unsurprisingly, given that the Scot lasted 27 seasons and he has had 27 games. The interim at least bowed out on home turf with his biggest win as United manager, 3-0 against Brentford. He spent his evening facing the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand. There won’t even be a Ralf Rangnick Cupboard at Old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

631K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy