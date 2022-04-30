ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

South Carolina woman left with ‘nothing but the bone’ on her arm after pit bull attack

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A South Carolina woman was left with “nothing but the bone” on her arm following a pit bull attack last month, a court has heard.

Kyleen Waltman, 21, was walking down a street in Honea Path, Abbeville County, on 21 March when she was badly mauled by three pit bulls.

Recalling what he and his deputies saw after the attack on Ms Waltman in court on Thursday, Abbeville County sheriff ’s investigator Lt Jeffrey Hines said her injuries were among the worst he had seen.

“She had bites from the top of her head to the bottom of her feet, including her whole entire body,” Lt Hines reportedly told the court. “It was one of the more gruesome animal attacks that I’ve ever seen in my career.”

He said Ms Waltman, who remains in hospital care, also had “her whole tricep removed and nothing but the bone on her left arm”.

As WYFF reported on Friday, Lt Hines explained how a local farmer stopped to intervene to help Ms Waltman, but one of the three animals attempted to bite him, so he fired his pistol.

Lt Hines said that caused the pitbulls to run away, and Abbeville County sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders then arrived at the scene and Ms Waltman was taken to hospital.

The sheriff said he later visited her in hospital and took pictures of her injuries as evidence against Justin Minor, who has been charged with three counts of owning dangerous animals attacking a human, according to WYFF.

He also faces charges on three counts of a rabies violation and allowing dangerous animals off his property, which was holding 11 dogs taken by authorities, Lt Hines said in court.

The three pit bulls – two of whom were allegedly involved in another attack in December – have been put down, Lt Hines said.

Charles Gross, an attorney for Mr Minor, asked the court on Thursday to dismiss the charges but was refused by the judge, and also questioned the December incident.

“There’s been no connection made as far as whether these were the same dogs from the Christmas Eve incident,” Mr Gross said.

“While this is a tragic situation, it does not necessarily mean that it’s a criminal situation, and I would just ask everybody to remember the presumption of innocence,” the attorney argued.

Mr Minor, whose bond was set at $15,000 following his arrest days after the attack, will appear in court again at a later date. It was not clear if he had entered a plea.

Comments / 88

talk'n2myself
2d ago

dogs are an extention of their owners, people whose dogs do things like this need to be punished the same way as they would if the committed the crimes with any other weapon, so tired of this happening nearly every day because people think it's cool to own aggressive breeds or breeds with the physical traits to do great harm to others

Reply(6)
28
MARY COCHRAN
2d ago

A federal law should be any large massive dog attack that results in possible death the owner should be charged with attempted murder.

Reply(2)
20
TherealAnonymous
2d ago

I use to raise and breed those type of dogs, great for guarding things but they have a lot of energy that needs to be worked out, it's not the dog's fault but the owner for not training them properly

Reply(9)
36
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

