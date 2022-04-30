ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Election candidate ‘gripped by throat’ while canvassing in Belfast

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrYwx_0fP7DUO600

A candidate in the Stormont election has told how she was assaulted by three men and threatened with more violence while out canvassing.

Hannah Kenny, of People Before Profit, said the distressing ordeal occurred last Saturday while she was delivering election material in east Belfast .

A party statement said: “This incident took place on Saturday afternoon as our party activists were out around doors promoting our election message, in an area that – like many working class communities on both sides of the sectarian divide – has suffered decades of austerity and deprivation under Stormont.

“Hannah was approached by three men who subjected her to a terrifying ordeal, both sectarian and misogynistic in nature.

“They blocked her path, gripping her by the arm and throat before detailing the violence they would subject her to if she returned to the area.

“In an election where we are standing candidates across Belfast, People Before Profit are outraged that one of our hardworking representatives has had to endure such a traumatic incident.

“Our members in east Belfast and across the city stand in solidarity with Hannah and want to make it clear that we will not be intimidated.”

These aren’t just attacks on individuals like myself, they are attacks on the democratic process intended to take us backward

Hannah Kenny

Ms Kenny said: “I do not wish to dwell on the details of the incident other than to say I am deeply distressed at the level of aggression shown towards me for simply delivering election material.

“The fact that these men told me I had been identified from the election campaign posters in the area before going on to assault me has been deeply disturbing.

“Unfortunately there exists a minority intent on polarising this election along familiar lines; we have seen other election candidates attacked and threatened, with posters being damaged in various places.

“These aren’t just attacks on individuals like myself, they are attacks on the democratic process intended to take us backward.”

Party colleague Gerry Carroll said: “Our full support and solidarity is with Hannah after this shameful incident.

“Hannah is a hardworking and committed representative and I am deeply sorry she has had to endure such a despicable and cowardly attack.

“I am also extremely proud of Hannah’s work in putting herself forward to offer a voice for working class politics in east Belfast.

“I would call on everyone to reject this kind of thuggery and fight to consign it to the past.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGZH2_0fP7DUO600

The PSNI said it had received a report on Friday of an assault in east Belfast which occurred on the evening of Saturday April 23.

The force said it was reported that a female was verbally abused and threatened by three men whilst distributing election material.

It added that the report included allegations of physical and verbal assault, including both sectarian and misogynistic comments.

Chief Inspector Mark Roberts said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to doing everything we can to ensure all candidates can participate fully in the forthcoming Northern Ireland Assembly election free from harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality.

“We have contacted the political parties to proactively offer briefing sessions and information for candidates on crime prevention and personal safety, and our officers will continue to offer support and advice at a local level.

Inquiries are ongoing and at this time we are treating this as a hate crime.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any dashcam or mobile footage, or any information which could assist, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 658 of April 30.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

NI election 2022: Hannah Kenny 'gripped by throat' and threatened

A female candidate in the Northern Ireland Assembly election has been physically and verbally assaulted while canvassing, her party has said. Hannah Kenny, from People Before Profit, was subjected to sectarian and misogynistic abuse in east Belfast, according to a party spokesperson. Three men gripped her arm and throat in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

England Elections 2022: Smaller parties key in Greater Manchester

When you have both the prime minister and the opposition leader launching their local election campaigns in your borough, you know it's a battle of national significance. Bury frequently has the attention of the Conservative and Labour campaign chiefs because at every general election, the Bury North constituency is considered to be a bellwether seat.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerry Carroll
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel accused of ‘hypocrisy’ over plans to place asylum seekers on RAF site in rural village

Priti Patel has been accused of “hypocrisy” over her department’s plan to place asylum seekers in a rural Yorkshire village two years after she claimed they should not be placed in her own constituency because it was not a “major conurbation”.The home secretary announced plans last week to open the UK’s first bespoke asylum reception centre, set to house upwards of 500 people while their claims are considered, at a former RAF site in Linton-on-Ouse, which has a population of 1,200 and is 10 miles from the nearest town.But charities and the village’s Tory MP have said the move is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Belfast#Canvassing#Stormont#People Before Profit
BBC

Mum calls for change after daughter's Leicestershire school snub

A mother has called for changes to how school places are allocated after her four-year-old daughter missed out on a place at primary school. Jess, from Queniborough, Leicestershire, said she applied on time for the three closest schools but did not secure a spot at any of them. She said...
U.K.
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ukraine: Wigan councillor 'disappointed' by flag burning

Two Ukrainian flags which were being displayed to show an area's solidarity with the war-torn country have been burnt in a "disappointing" attack, a councillor has said. Paul Blay said the flags, which had been put up on Morris Street in Hindley, Wigan, were damaged overnight. He said it was...
SOCIETY
BBC

Ukrainian family face homelessness as they wait for UK visas

The home secretary has been urged to intervene in the case of a Ukrainian family of seven who cannot come to Wales because only five of their visas have been approved. Lilya Onopa and her six boys, aged between four and 14, are waiting to come to Chepstow, Monmouthshire. The...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
BBC

Ukraine refugees: Family's final visas for Wales processed

A Ukrainian family who could not travel to Wales due to Home Office delays have been told their visas have now been processed. Lilya Onopa and her six boys, aged between four and 14, are waiting to come to Chepstow, Monmouthshire. The Home Secretary Priti Patel was urged to intervene...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

England Elections 2022: 'Everyone is talking about money on Merseyside'

Money. Everyone is talking about money. From the Merseyside council rapped on the knuckles for not making "tough choices" over its budgets, to the residents opening their council tax bill this month and seeing an above-inflation increase once again, these local elections are being fought amid a steep rise in the cost of living.
WORLD
International Business Times

Sinn Fein Eyes Milestone Election Victory In Push For Irish Unity

Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the IRA, is on course to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland's government after Thursday's election, a milestone in its quest for a united Ireland. The one-time political pariah has an 8-point advantage ahead of the May 5 election for the Northern...
WORLD
BBC

Starmer accuses Conservatives of mud-slinging over lockdown event

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Conservatives of "mud-slinging" after some of the party's MPs suggested he may have broken Covid rules. International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she would "encourage" Durham police to investigate an event at which the Labour leader was seen drinking a beer. Sir Keir said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Irish lawmakers' fury after they realise Russian state TV threat to destroy Britain with a giant tidal wave would involve wiping out Ireland

Irish lawmakers have reacted with fury after Russian state media urged Putin to wipe Great Britain off the map with a giant tidal wave, destroying Ireland in the process. Dmitry Kiselyov, known as 'Putin's mouthpiece', used his Sunday night show to call for attacks on Britain with a Poseidon underwater drone that he said would trigger a 1,600ft radioactive tidal wave and 'plunge Britain to the depths of the ocean.'
EUROPE
BBC

Nottinghamshire police boss Caroline Henry caught speeding five times

A police and crime commissioner (PCC) who pledged to crack down on speeding was caught breaking a 30mph limit five times in four months. Conservative Caroline Henry, the PCC for Nottinghamshire, appeared before Nottingham magistrates earlier after previously admitting the offences. The 52-year-old, who was elected in May 2021, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Donaldson: I want DUP back in the Executive, but protocol must be sorted first

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted he is looking forward to leading the DUP into a new Stormont Executive, but said the Brexit Protocol must be dealt with first.The DUP leader said he is hopeful that after the Assembly elections later this week the UK Government will take “decisive action to deal with the issues around the protocol”.Sir Jeffrey said that “will enable us then to get the Executive properly functioning again”.In an interview with the PA news agency ahead of Thursday’s polling day, Sir Jeffrey said his party will be there on day one after the election to sit down...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

631K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy