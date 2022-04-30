ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alabama prison official missing after escorting inmate

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing.

White left the detention center with inmate Casey White on Friday morning and neither has been seen since. The pair are not related.

The vehicle they were traveling in when they left the detention center was discovered at a nearby shopping center parking lot, according to the sheriff's office.

Ben Casarez ??
2d ago

Did anyone Check ✔️ the Court Docket 😲...Was any Video camera's and area of shopping Center ✔️ checked..🤨🤨 Something 💩 bout this just don't smell right...She gonna show up😲 negged in a swamp area saying he Over Powered her and got Away..

Tomi Ruh Jones-Mueller
2d ago

Well what do we think happen here??She fell in love with this murderer and they both eloped some where together

Ben Casarez ??
2d ago

Well now 🤪 told you something just didn't SMELL 💩 right...Apparently She is the ASSISTANT DIRECTOR of corrections.25 Year veteran 🤡..And coordinates all transports from detention center to Court...This is not part of her JOB PERFORMANCE....LIED at Exit gate about Transport of Inmate to mental evaluation, then her seeking medical help for not feeling well... OOH and there was no Court appointment mental evaluation for the Inmate that day oopies. 🤪...Let's see what comes out in the wash.🥱

