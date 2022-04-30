ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Four People Injured in Highway 52 Crash in Rochester

By Luke Lonien
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 52 in Rochester Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a car was entering...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Motorcyclist Hurt In Crash In Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A motorcyclist was hurt Wednesday night in a crash with a car in northwest Rochester. Police say the 20-year-old Rochester man was driving east on 37th St around 8:15 pm when he collided with a westbound car that was turning onto 15th Ave. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Lakeland, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Meek
Southern Minnesota News

Someone dropped a giant log in Minnesota Lake

Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews Recover Bodies Of 2 Men Thrown From Boat On Big Marine Lake, Both Victims ID’d

Originally published April 30. Updated with victim identities. SCANDIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The bodies of two men have been recovered from a popular central Minnesota lake after authorities say their boat capsized and they were thrown into the frigid water. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. Friday to Big Marine Lake near Scandia, which is roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis. A caller told officials that they saw boaters in distress on the north side of the lake. Witnesses reported said they saw two men lose control of a boat shortly after departing...
SCANDIA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Event Honors Highway Workers Who Died ‘On the Job’

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A ceremony was held today at the Minnesota Department of Transportation District Headquarters in Rochester as part of the statewide commemoration of Worker Memorial Day in Minnesota. Gov. Tim Walz also issued a proclamation recognizing "the high-priced transportation workers have paid in the construction and...
ROCHESTER, MN
Channel 3000

48 Hours in Red Wing, Minnesota

Bald eagles carved a blue sky overhead as we unloaded our bags from the car in the St. James Hotel parking lot in Red Wing, Minnesota. Nestled tight against the river since 1875, the historic boutique hotel has traditionally greeted riverboats and train passengers at the adjacent depot. It already felt like the best place in town to spot eagles — too many to count, I told my husband. “It’s been that way most of the drive up,” he pointed out, and he was right — part of what makes Red Wing an ideal road trip is the drive itself.
RED WING, MN
1520 The Ticket

Mankato-Area Man Arrested After Critically Wounding His Father

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Mankato-area man was last reported in critical condition after being stabbed by his son yesterday. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in a suburban area just west of Mankato after a man called 911 and reported that his adult son was armed with a knife. A news release also indicates the man reported that his son had assaulted him in the past and the dispatcher on the call was able to hear what appeared to be the sounds of a struggle on the open 911 line while deputies were headed to the scene.
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
1520 The Ticket

2 Men Charged With Overdose Death of Minnesota Teenager

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - The drug overdose death of an Eagan teenager last year has resulted in charges against two Twin Cities men. The Dakota County Atty.'s Office has charged 29-year-old Jamal Adan of Burnsville and 27-year-old Sadiq Isack with third-degree murder. It's alleged they supplied the 16-year-old victim with what proved to be a fatal dose of fentanyl. Police in the southern Twin Cities suburb were called to the teenager's home on January 28, 2021, after his mother found him face down and unresponsive in his bed. Efforts to revive the juvenile were unsuccessful.
EAGAN, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy