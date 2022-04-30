QC schools take honors in state history contest

(Des Moines, IA) — State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, says U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer’s criticism of a district court judge who ruled against her bid to stay on the June Primary ballot was inappropriate. Finkenauer is one of three Democrats competing to run against Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in November. Sand says, “that judge did his job,” and “worked all weekend…in order to give whoever was going to be the losing party a chance to appeal.” Finkenauer called the judge a Republican who made a partisan decision that made a mockery of our democracy. A few days later, the Iowa Supreme Court overruled the decision that had invalidated three signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petitions and her name WILL be on the June Primary ballot. A spokesman for Finkenauer’s campaign has not responded to requests for comment on Sand’s statements.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO