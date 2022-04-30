ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QC schools take honors in state history contest

By Linda Cook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventy Iowa students took top honors at the State Historical Society of Iowa’s state history contest Monday and will represent Iowa at the National History Day national contest in June. The 70 students emerged from a total of 474 competitors in the National History Day in Iowa state...

