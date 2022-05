ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Another law enforcement agency in the east will soon be getting body cameras that they say will help with transparency. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a more than $129,000 grant from the United States Department of Justice for their body-worn camera policy and implementation program to be spread over three years.

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO