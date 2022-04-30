Denver librarians blog about strange items in returned books

For my getting published class that I’m taking this semester, I had this project in which I was assigned an author to research, a book to read of theirs and to interview said author. My assigned author was Deborah Heiligman, award winning children’s and young adult author, and I needed to read her 2009 young adult nonfiction narrative Charles and Emma: The Darwins’ Leap of Faith. I did the research, prepared all my questions and set up an appointment to call Mrs. Heiligman. I got extremely nervous at this point. I’m new to the creative writing major; I don’t know a lot of things that I probably should know at this point being a sophomore, and I’ve felt insecure about that idea ever since I claimed the major this past winter break. I doubted myself. But my grade in the class was hanging in the balance so I made the call.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO