BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins went 0-for-3 on the power play in their Game 1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. It was merely a continuation of a wretched stretch with the man advantage, as the Bruins went through an 0-for-39 stretch on the power play late in the season. That drought dropped them down to 15th in the NHL with a 21.2 percent success rating on the man advantage. The issues extended beyond that notable drought, too, as the Bruins had the 29th-ranked power play from March 1 through the end of the regular season. Yet the special teams unit...

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO