ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts state senators and staff urged to wear masks

bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts state senators and their staff were urged to wear masks in the Senate Chamber Thursday after two Senate employers and a third individual who...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 3

kever
2d ago

They stayed home for two years and got full pay. Brave souls this state legislature

Reply
6
Related
WBEC AM

Beware: It’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Mess with This Item

We've recently been examining some laws that don't make a whole lot of sense in Massachusetts. The laws were put into motion way back when, but don't really hold much water in today's world. Yet many of these head-scratchers are technically still on the books. Don't be offended though, Massachusetts isn't the only state that has some bizarre laws.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Wave of ‘many additional’ COVID exposures hit Massachusetts Senate this week, but details on infections are sparse

A wave of COVID-19 exposures swept through the Massachusetts Senate this week, prompting leadership to reinstate a mask requirement during Thursday’s formal session on legalizing sports betting in the commonwealth. But as of early Friday afternoon, Senate President Karen Spilka’s office had yet to detail to MassLive exactly how...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
WCVB

Mass. doctor: Slight rises 'nothing' like previous COVID-19 surges

BOSTON — The rate of patients in the hospital for COVID 19 continues to increase in Massachusetts, even as the number of deaths from the virus remains low. Dr. Ali Raja, the deputy chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mass General Hospital, says the area is "definitely seeing an uptick in the number of confirmed cases."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Spilka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Democratic Senate#Senate President#Ap#Statehouse#Senate Chamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FUN 107

Massachusetts Cracking Down on Abusing Disability Parking Placards

We all know that it is wrong to park in a disabled parking spot if you don't need it. Able-bodied drivers who park in spots designated for the disabled are preventing those people from doing necessary, everyday tasks. Often, these tasks are already more difficult and time-consuming for the disabled, but taking away a disabled parking spot from them can take a task from difficult to impossible.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Tell us: Do you think the tax burden is too high in Massachusetts?

A new study suggests Boston residents pay less in taxes than you might think. Massachusetts gets a bad reputation for being heavy on the taxes, but a new study suggests that the “Taxachusetts” nickname might not be entirely accurate. There’s no question that living in large cities is...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy