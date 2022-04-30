ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts state senators and staff urged to wear masks

 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts state senators and their staff were urged to wear masks in the Senate Chamber Thursday after two Senate employers and a third individual who...

