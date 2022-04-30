ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Public Health Alert: HPAI H5 identified in backyard flock

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UAdQ8_0fP7A34100

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency has issued a public health alert for Branch County after a positive case of HPAI H5 was identified in a backyard flock.

Health Educator Kris Dewey confirmed by telephone Saturday morning that the Michigan Department of Agricultural & Rural Development notified the health agency Saturday morning of the confirmation and urged residents to follow all necessary bio-security precautions as listed.

  • Preventing contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.
  • Washing your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.
  • Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.
  • Not sharing equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.
  • Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.
  • Using well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.
  • Keeping poultry feed secure so there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

The agency issued a statement in recent weeks after being notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services of a Trumpeter Swan collected by Michigan Department of Natural Resources which tested positive for HPAI H5 in Hillsdale County.

There is not a food safety concern as you cannot get avian influenza by eating properly cooked poultry products.

“We encourage residents to continue monitoring birds for illness and practicing bio-security measures to protect their backyard flocks of poultry,” said Rebecca Burns, Health Officer, at the time.

There may be no routine signs of illness. Sudden death of a bird is a major indicator of HPAI. Sick birds may also experience a significant drop in water consumption; lack of appetite, energy, or vocalization; drop in egg production; diarrhea; swollen comb, wattles, legs, or head; nasal discharge, sneezing or coughing; and abnormal behavior, like difficulty walking.

If avian influenza is suspected, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

Michigan Department of Natural Resources continues to monitor watersheds for migrating flocks of wild birds. If you observe the death of three or more wild or free ranging birds contact MDNR at Eyes in the Field site (https://bit.ly/37SLBm3) or Lt. Andrew Turner 517-284-4720 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Prices soar as avian flu hits 1-in-10 egg-laying hens nationwide

(The Center Square) – Egg prices increased dramatically in April, due in part to the avian flu, and industry sources don’t expect prices to fall anytime soon. United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data shows approximately 24.8 million egg-laying hens were affected by the flu, which typically requires the destruction of the birds, since February.  […] The post Prices soar as avian flu hits 1-in-10 egg-laying hens nationwide appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AGRICULTURE
Interesting Engineering

Could a highly pathogenic bird flu lead to an outbreak in 2022?

Avian influenza, also known as "bird flu," is a contagious viral infection that can infect a variety of food-producing birds, pet birds, and wild birds. And with recent outbreaks of the disease in the United States, Canada, and China, a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAIv), H5N1, is becoming a global issue, as it has the potential to significantly handicap poultry production.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Colorado man tests positive for contagious bird flu

A person in Colorado tested positive for a version of avian influenza, federal officials said, marking the first known human case in the U.S. of a bird flu that has ravaged poultry flocks for months. The unidentified person had direct contact with poultry and was working to destroy birds believed...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Branch County, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Business
Branch County, MI
Health
Hillsdale County, MI
Health
Branch County, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Industry
Branch County, MI
Industry
County
Hillsdale County, MI
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Wild Birds#Avian Influenza#Poultry Feed#Hpai
MedicalXpress

Cases of coronavirus moving from mink to people confirmed by CDC

At least four people in Michigan infected with a version of the coronavirus found mostly in mink are the first known cases of possible animal-to-human transmission of the virus in the United States. The cases occurred in the first year of the pandemic and were confirmed Monday by the U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Two more bird flu outbreaks on Pennsylvania egg farms

In less than three months, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has killed more than 31 million birds, mostly chickens and turkeys, in domestic flocks from the Atlantic coast into the Rockies, according to USDA data released Sunday. Officials said bird flu was identified on two additional egg farms in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, with a combined 2 million hens.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
KOEL 950 AM

Are People In Iowa At Risk For Bird Flu?

Over 35.5 million birds have died from highly pathogenic avian influenza and now the CDC is saying one person has contracted the disease as well. In Colorado, a man that has been in direct contact with poultry and depopulation when it comes to bird flu has contracted the H5 strain of it.
IOWA STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Alaska becomes the 31st state to report the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial or backyard flock

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reports the confirmation of of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial, backyard flock (non-poultry) in Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska. Samples from the flock were confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames,...
ALASKA STATE
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

935
Followers
563
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy