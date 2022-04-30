ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

COVID-19 is up 39 percent in Missouri

suntimesnews.com
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases is up in the...

suntimesnews.com

KIX 105.7

10 Surprising Things I Learned After Moving to Missouri

When I moved to the Sedalia-Warrensburg area I wasn't that unfamiliar with Missouri. I knew Mizzou was the big University in Columbia. I knew the Royals played Kauffman Stadium and the Chiefs next door at Arrowhead Stadium. I knew President Harry Truman was from Independence and you could tour his family home. I knew the cities of Kansas City Missouri and Kansas City Kansas were next door to each other. And I knew Kansas City was known for BBQ and Jazz.
SEDALIA, MO
KSN News

Body found in Missouri well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Missouri#Covid#Cdc
FOX2Now

Missouri man accused of threatening to shoot up school, church

WILLARD, Mo. — A Willard man is accused of threatening to shoot up a school, a church, and assassinate the pastor of a megachurch in Texas, according to court documents. Nathan Elleson is charged with two counts of a first-degree terrorist threat and one count of second-degree harassment. The...
WILLARD, MO
The Telegraph

RP Lumber opens new Missouri store

EDWARDSVILLE — R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. has opened its new location in Mt. Vernon, Missouri — the firm's 83rd location and its 17th in Missouri. The Mt. Vernon, Missouri, facility is two miles from the Interstate 44 corridor at 211 S. Spring Park Blvd.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KFVS12

First Alert: Strong storms possible tonight

(KFVS) - Scattered showers and thunderstorm expected through the evening hours. Late tonight, around midnight a line of strong storms will push into western parts of the Heartland. They will likely be weakening as they move into parts of southeast Missouri, but a few stronger storms still possible especially in...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri & Arkansas legislators react to supreme court draft ruling

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – According to a draft majority opinion published Monday evening by Politico, The Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that protects a federal right to abortion. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley (R) quickly tweeted a response, saying, “The left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an […]
MISSOURI STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Travel the world without ever leaving Georgia

ATLANTA — With the price of gas and airfare skyrocketing, traveling the world may be a bit harder on your wallet. Luckily, there are some amazing things to see right here in Georgia that may make it feel like you’re traveling the globe. Georgia’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’...
ATLANTA, GA

