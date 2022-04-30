Louisiana couple face grand jury after grown daughter found dead, emaciated on a couch
please lock these people up..they deserve life in prison for letting her die the way she did and went through.
I'm trying to understand how they could just let her rot in their home...like was it denial? I couldn't imagine my child passing away...I really couldn't imagine letting them waste away on a couch covered in their own bodily functions...I don't see how the parents wouldn't face charges...
if they were receiving government funds to take care of their daughter, there should have been regular home checks to see she was being taken care of, the government federal, state or local just doesn't hand out money an forget, they constantly check, had a friend who lost a leg in a car accident, twice a year she had to go in an get a physical, like they expected the leg to grow back, you loose a leg, your disabled period, the only help she asked for was Food Stamps. Everyone one failed this woman. Even if your disabled doesn't mean you will get government aide, a lot of red tape. Just Saying, I know too many people suffering from.lack of any help,as Rose Kennedy said "To the rich much is given & much is expected" The Kennedy's live that code of Honor.Also these parent have to be mentally ill, yo do such a horrible act. They should have been checked long ago, their daughter would not have suffered such a faite.
