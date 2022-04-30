ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

This brain stimulation method could effectively treat migraine headache

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzdiY_0fP78ivy00
Credit: Carolina Heza/Unsplash.

Scientists from Sichuan University found that transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) is effective and safe for migraine.

The research is published in CNS Neuroscience and Therapeutics and was conducted by Peiwei Hong et al.

In the study, the team did a review of clinical trials (RCTs) to examine the efficacy and safety of tDCS for migraine.

The meta-analysis included 11 RCTs with 425 patients with migraine.

The RCTs examined the efficacy and safety of anodal or cathodal stimulation targeting different brain areas.

The researchers found that in patients with migraine, the number of migraine days per month was reduced with tDCS on motor areas.

Migraine pain intensity could be improved with tDCS with activation of the frontal area.

tDCS with visual area inhibition could also reduce the number of migraine days per month. Pain intensity could be reduced with tDCS with inhibition of motor, sensory and visual areas.

No difference in the incidences of adverse events was seen between the active stimulation and sham stimulation groups.

These results showed that either activating or inhibiting the motor area or visual area could improve migraine outcomes.

Meanwhile, activating the frontal area or inhibiting the sensory area could improve migraine prognosis.

If you care about pain, please read studies that cannabis hemp oil may effectively treat chronic neuropathic pain and findings of a new way to treat chronic pain.

For more information about pain, please see recent studies about how to manage your back pain, and results showing that exercise harder if you want to ward off pain due to aging.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What painful symptoms are common with multiple myeloma?

Multiple myeloma is the term for cancer of the plasma cells, a type of white blood cell that fights infection. The disease causes the body to produce too many plasma cells inside the bone marrow, which can cause tumors to develop. A common symptom of multiple myeloma is pain in certain areas of the body.
CANCER
KSAT 12

Parkinson’s Disease: Understanding the signs, symptoms

April marks Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month. Parkinson’s Disease is the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s disease, and an estimated seven to 10 million people worldwide are diagnosed. While it is an incurable disease, Dr. Ryan Kochanski with Methodist Healthcare said there are options to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migraine#Brain Research#Stimulation#Back Pain#Chronic Pain#Sichuan University#Cns Neuroscience
MedicalXpress

A new treatment reduces inflammation in multiple sclerosis mice models

A team led by the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) managed to reduce chronic inflammation associated with multiple sclerosis in mice thanks to the administration of a type of lipid that mediates inflammation. The team found that these types of mediator substances, responsible for resolving the inflammatory process when it is no longer beneficial, are minimized in people with multiple sclerosis as well as in animal models of the disease. The use of these mediators could become a good strategy for the treatment of this autoimmune disease.
SCIENCE
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
shefinds

Everyone Over 50 Should Be Taking These Supplements, According To Doctors

Making sure you follow a diet that ensures you’re getting the nutrients you need can be overwhelming. With as busy as life gets, preparing healthy meals may not be your top priority. However, eating a nutrient dense diet is essential for feeling your best, especially as you age, and it doesn’t have to be cost effective or time consuming! Supplementation is one extremely helpful resource in bridging the gap between what you have and what you need, but with as many vitamins as there are on the market, it can feel impossible to choose what is high quality and right for you. We asked Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Kameelah Phillips, OB/GYN, what supplements she recommends for supporting your overall wellness, specifically as you age.
NUTRITION
shefinds

5 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 5 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy