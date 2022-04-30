This brain stimulation method could effectively treat migraine headache

Credit: Carolina Heza/Unsplash.

Scientists from Sichuan University found that transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) is effective and safe for migraine.

The research is published in CNS Neuroscience and Therapeutics and was conducted by Peiwei Hong et al.

In the study, the team did a review of clinical trials (RCTs) to examine the efficacy and safety of tDCS for migraine.

The meta-analysis included 11 RCTs with 425 patients with migraine.

The RCTs examined the efficacy and safety of anodal or cathodal stimulation targeting different brain areas.

The researchers found that in patients with migraine, the number of migraine days per month was reduced with tDCS on motor areas.

Migraine pain intensity could be improved with tDCS with activation of the frontal area.

tDCS with visual area inhibition could also reduce the number of migraine days per month. Pain intensity could be reduced with tDCS with inhibition of motor, sensory and visual areas.

No difference in the incidences of adverse events was seen between the active stimulation and sham stimulation groups.

These results showed that either activating or inhibiting the motor area or visual area could improve migraine outcomes.

Meanwhile, activating the frontal area or inhibiting the sensory area could improve migraine prognosis.

