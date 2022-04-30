ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Insulin spray could improve gait, cognitive function in type 2 diabetes

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gF3CJ_0fP78gAW00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center found that insulin spray improved gait, and cognitive function in patients with and without type 2 diabetes.

The research is published in the Journal of Neurology and was conducted by Vera Novak et al.

An estimated 25 percent of people older than 65 have type 2 diabetes, a condition in which the body cannot produce enough insulin to effectively manage blood sugar.

Insulin plays an important role in the brain, and people with prediabetes and diabetes are at increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline.

Delivering insulin to the brain intranasally—atomized and sprayed through the nose—has been shown to improve verbal memory and has emerged as a potential treatment for cognitive decline in the elderly.

In the study, the team enrolled 223 participants ages 50 to 85-years-old with and without diabetes and assessed their normal and dual-task walking speeds, attention, memory, executive function, and mood.

Half of the participants with diabetes and half without diabetes were treated with insulin spray once daily. The other participants were given an inactive placebo (sterile saline) spray.

The team found that insulin spray increased the walking speed, increased cerebral blood flow, and decreased plasma insulin in participants with type 2 diabetes.

It also improved decision-making and verbal memory in trial participants without the disease and those with pre-diabetes.

The findings suggest intranasal insulin should be further tested for its possible utility as a treatment for type 2 diabetes as well as a treatment for age-related functional decline.

The team says walking speed is an important clinical predictor of well-being in the elderly that correlates with cognitive decline, hospitalizations, disability, and death.

With 96 million adult Americans and an increasing number of younger people having pre-diabetes, this finding on the beneficial effect of INI deserves more attention and definitive confirmation in a larger trial.

The treatment was not associated with any serious or moderate adverse events. Insulin spray treatment was safe in participants with type 2 diabetes treated with subcutaneous insulins.

If you care about diabetes, please read studies about daily habit that could prevent type 2 diabetes, and this surgery may help cure type 2 diabetes.

For more information about diabetes, please see recent studies about why some people have dangerous diabetes complications, and results showing this nutrient could be key to new diabetes treatments.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How can diabetes cause joint pain?

Diabetes can cause joint pain in various ways, such as damaging the joints or nerves. It also has links with two types of arthritis. Over time, uncontrolled diabetes can affect the muscles and skeleton, leading to joint pain, nerve damage, and other symptoms. Also, according to the Arthritis Foundation, almost...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Type 2 Diabetes#Insulin#Complications Of Diabetes#The Journal Of Neurology
LiveScience

Type 2 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatment

The most common form of diabetes, type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease whose defining factor is high blood sugar, or glucose. Glucose is a critical source of energy for the body's cells. When someone eats food, any of the sugars in that food ultimately enters the blood; then, the pancreas releases the hormone insulin, which guides the blood glucose into cells. That step is essential to keeping the body’s cells fueled and also maintaining a healthy level of glucose in the blood.. However, in people with type 2 diabetes, the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin and/or the body doesn't use that insulin efficiently.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

6–12 prunes a day may lower inflammation, protect bones

In the United States, approximately 10 million people over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with a further 34 million at risk of the disease. Health experts are looking for safe, affordable treatments with fewer negative side effects than conventional medications. In a study of dietary interventions, researchers in Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The FDA approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer's, but Medicare won't always pay for it – a doctor explains what researchers know about Biogen's Aduhelm

Medicare finalized its decision to restrict its coverage of Aduhelm, Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug, on April 8, 2022. The decision means only patients who have enrolled in clinical trials will receive Medicare coverage for Aduhelm, which goes by the generic drug name of Aducanumab. Because of the restrictions, many Alzheimer’s patients may be unable to use the drug. Without Medicare coverage, Aduhelm’s annual cost is US$28,200, or $2,350 a month, a price that’s prohibitively expensive for most Americans. What’s more, not everyone with mild Alzheimer’s will be able to enroll in a clinical trial due to location or other logistical...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New Alzheimer's biomarker may facilitate rapid diagnosis

Although symptoms of advanced Alzheimer's disease are well known, diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in its earliest stages requires careful cognitive testing by neurologists. Discovery of a unique ratio of metabolites from blood samples of early-stage Alzheimer's patients promises to speed diagnosis, allowing earlier treatments to be initiated. "We were delighted...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Faster accumulation of cardiovascular risk factors linked to increased dementia risk

Cardiovascular disease risk factors, like high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and smoking, are believed to play key roles in the likelihood of developing cognitive decline, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. A new study suggests that people who accumulate these risk factors over time, at a faster pace, have an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease dementia or vascular dementia, compared to people whose risk factors remain stable throughout life. The research is published in the April 20, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

People who suffer from both diabetes AND a cognitive impairment are at an increased risk of developing heart disease because they are forgetting to take their medication, study finds

People who have type 2 diabetes and a cognitive impairment are more at risk of suffering heart problems and stroke, a study says. Researchers led by Tel Aviv University, Israel, found they were up to 1.6-times more likely to suffer from heart disease, and 1.8-times more likely to have a stroke or die.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver. While having some stored fat in the liver is normal, it can cause health problems when the fat exceeds 5%-10% of the weight of the liver. Nearly 25%-30% of people in the United States are affected by fatty...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy