Philadelphia, PA

New Eagles LB Nakobe Dean opens up about draft slide

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was nothing he could do. Nakobe Dean had to sit there while people said things and wrote things he believed weren’t true. He might need surgery to repair his pectoral injury. He might not be ready for the start of the season. He might even have to miss the entire...

www.nbcsports.com

Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
The Spun

Fans Are Shocked Over 1 Player Going Undrafted

There are always some big names who go undrafted in the NFL Draft, but this year, one name seems to stand out. Former Clemson Tigers star wide receiver Justyn Ross seemed like a lock to be a top 10 pick at the start of his college football career. Ross looked...
NFL
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Responds To OBJ’s Blockbuster Trade Tweet

On Saturday night, Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to share some breaking news. He tweeted that San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been traded to the New England Patriots. Is Beckham the newest NFL insider? It doesn’t appear so. Not only have multiple reporters refuted OBJ’s tweet;...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Says College Football’s Best Player Was Obvious

The best player in college football last year was obvious to Cris Collinsworth. The former NFL wide receiver turned NBC and Pro Football Focus analyst believes Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was the top player in the country. Hutchinson, who went No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions, didn’t win the...
NFL
