It seems as though several corporations are becoming so powerful that it’s starting to take a toll on some of the world's most integral stores, such as bookstores. This past week Barnes & Noble located in Clark, New Jersey, announced that it will be closing after 24 years. The reason for closure came down to the landlord terminating the lease, but this still raises concerns about more book stores potentially closing.

CLARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO