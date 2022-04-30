ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former NFLer's Nakobe Dean opinion will fire Eagles fans up

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of Eagles fans over the next few days, weeks, and even months will read a lot of Nakobe Dean scouting reports and watch a lot of YouTube highlight reels. There's so much to love about the third-round pick's game, from his speed to his knack for playmaking....

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bomani Jones
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Tuscaloosa News

Tracking Alabama football's NFL undrafted free-agent signings: The full list of UDFAs

The 2022 NFL Draft has ended, and Alabama football had seven selections.  But a few Crimson Tide prospects have yet to find a spot at which to compete in the pros. Those Alabama players who weren't drafted will have to go the undrafted free agent route. They have a chance to sign with whatever team also wants them, compared to the draft where a team selects them and the decision is made for them.  ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Nfler#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBC Sports

Draymond ejected from Game 1 for questionable Flagrant 2

The first-half of Game 1 between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies was a whistle-fest, and Draymond Green was a casualty in the chaos. Late in the first half of the opening game of the Western Conference semifinal matchup, Green was whistled for a foul on Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke and the Warriors' forward got a hold of Clarke's jersey, dragging him to the ground.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Draft: Eagles 2022 undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but the Eagles are just getting started with filling their 90-man roster for this summer’s training camp sessions. Howie Roseman has been open about the undrafted free agent class having several big-named stars who hold second-day draft grades, and after only using five picks over the weekend, the Eagles have plenty of space to address key needs.
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL Draft grades: Experts rave about Eagles haul

The Eagles entered the 2022 NFL Draft with 10 picks. They walked away with five rookies, one Pro Bowl receiver and impressive marks from draft graders around the country. As a reminder, here’s a look at the Eagles’ draft class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. 2-51:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy