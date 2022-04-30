ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

7 No-Brainer Ways to Generate More Monthly Income

By Barbara Bellesi Zito
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Rents are at record highs across the country. But even if apartment landlords do manage to fill up most units most of the time, finding other streams of property income will only increase cash flow from month to month.

Consider some of these options that might help boost your bottom line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9LX6_0fP77tw000

Image Source: Getty Images.

1. Offer additional storage

Storage units can cost anywhere between $100 and $300 per month. Whether you build your own storage space on-site or you strike a deal with a nearby self-storage company, offering secure storage space to your tenants for an additional fee can help generate extra revenue.

2. Permit pets

If you previously didn't allow pets at your property, permitting them now would likely increase your renter pool, as many people started or added to their furry families during the pandemic. Charge a pet fee so you can amass the funds needed to clean and make any repairs to the unit after the tenants (and their pets) vacate. Unlike security deposits, pet fees are nonrefundable -- and pet owners are more than willing to pay them for their furry roommates.

Already have a pet policy in place? Consider adding a menu of services catered toward pets and their owners, including dog walking, pet sitting, or pet grooming services.

3. Lease additional parking spots

If you've got a large-enough property and already allocate a spot per unit, offer lease options for a second spot for an additional fee. If there's a public transportation station nearby, consider renting spaces or placing meters in a section of your lot to allow commuters to pay to park during the day.

4. Add a billboard and collect ad revenue

Zoning laws -- along with a bit of common courtesy for your neighbors -- will determine whether you can add advertising signage to the roof or exterior of your building. If you've got a multilevel apartment building, your roof could be a new source of passive income . If you haven't already been contacted by an advertising firm, reach out to one yourself to learn about installation and revenue potential.

5. Install vending machines

If you've got the common space for them, vending machines have long been a convenient way to grab a beverage or a snack. Adding a refurbished one to your lobby, laundry room, or another common area will cost around $2,000 if you buy it outright. You could also rent one from a vending company, which will take a cut of the sales. Your tenants will appreciate having easy access to cold beverages and tasty snacks -- bonus if you install a machine that allows for credit card payment rather than just taking coins or bills.

6. Lease washer/dryers for in-unit laundry

Coin- or card-operated laundry has always been a reliable source of income for apartment building landlords. No resident will balk at having an additional washer or dryer added to the laundry room, so consider adding or upgrading appliances at your property.

But if there's a washer/dryer in each unit, you could rent the appliances to the tenants for an additional charge each month -- which many likely will be glad to pay. According to HomeAdvisor (owned by ANGI ), it costs between $350 and $600 to install a washer/dryer hookup. Depending on the type of appliance you get, it's likely the installation will pay for itself within a year.

7. Rent a spare unit as a work from home space

Short-term rentals are a good way to fill in between long-term leases, but it's understandable that you might not want the hassle of people moving in and out so often. Instead, consider renting out vacant units as remote office space. Someone in your building right now might jump at the chance to rent out, say, a studio apartment to use as office space. With minimal furniture and a working kitchen, they're in business.

The larger your property, the more opportunities you have for alternative streams of income as a real estate investor . But even landlords of smaller buildings stand to make more money each month by finding additional ways to add value to the tenant experience.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

Barbara Bellesi Zito has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Signage#Property Income#Zoning Laws#Vending Machines#Storage
MarketWatch

I’m 61, left my job due to medical reasons, and made $150,000 from the sale of my home. I’d like to work for at least another 5 years. Can I still retire? If so, how?

I recently sold my house and had to leave my job due to a medical issue that was easily resolved, and I am now fine. I have approximately $150,000 in my checking account from the sale of my house. I am unsure what to do with this and have considered contacting a financial adviser. I will be turning 62 in May.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Walmart
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out TOMORROW

This week millions of Americans will see a Social Security check if their birthday lands between the 11th and 20th. This year’s COLA adjustment of 5.9% boosted Social Security benefit checks across all programs. The new average for singles collecting Social Security benefits is $1,657 per month. Couples are...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

A guide to Social Security spousal, ex-spouse and widow's benefits

For the elderly, retirement income is typically composed of what the National Institute of Retirement Security calls the 'three-legged stool' — a combination of retirement savings from defined contribution plans such as a 401(k), a pension and Social Security benefits. With nearly 40% of men and women relying on Social Security benefits for more than 50% of their retirement income, the government program plays a vital role in ensuring that many elderly Americans don't end up in poverty.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
180K+
Followers
89K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy