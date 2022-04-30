ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Clinch Home Ice, Timberwolves Ousted by Grizzlies

By Sarah Mueller
 3 days ago
The St. Cloud State University baseball team earned their 17th straight win, the Minnesota Wild closed out the season with a win to secure home ice in the first round of the playoffs, and the SCTCC baseball and softball teams each earned splits on Friday. The post-season run continued for the...

Norsemen Stay in Playoffs With OT Win, Twins Rout Tampa Bay

The St. Cloud Norsemen kept their playoff hopes alive with an overtime win against Bismarck and the Minnesota Twins routed the Rays on Saturday. On Sunday the St. John's baseball and St. Ben's and St. Cloud State softball teams will take the field for doubleheaders and the Minnesota Lynx will face the Las Vegas Aces in their second and final pre-season game.
SCSU Baseball Update – May 2nd, 2022

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP. THE HUSKIES EXTEND THEIR WINNING STREAK TO SEVENTEEN GAMES!. The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Eagles, backed by eleven hits, with eight players collecting hits. They played flawless defense, they did put up eight runs in the fourth inning. This gave lefty Luke Tupy a freshman from New Prague High School plenty of support. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw nearly a perfect game, he issued just one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. This extended the Huskies winning streak to sixteen games and a overall record of 31-10 and 23-4 in the NSIC.
SCTCC Baseball Recap – May 2nd, 2022

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES BASEBALL RECAP. The Raiders defeated their rivals the Cyclones, they put up six big runs in the third inning. This gave their starting pitcher good support, Derin Gaudette threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.
Town Ball Weekly – May 2nd, 2022

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.
Saint Cloud, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fleece the Packers and Get Their Guy

What a night for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Vikings fleece the Packers, but they did so and still got their guy. While the trade with the Packers is controversial, drafting Andrew Booth Jr. certainly is not. Andrew Booth Jr. was one of my top...
Ice May Not Be Out in Time for the Opener in Northern MN

Central Minnesota lakes have already seen ice out this spring but northern Minnesota lakes still largely have it. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. The state of Minnesota is just over 2 weeks away from the fishing opener. Schmitt says lakes in the Brainerd lakes area still have ice and almost all lakes north of there are in danger of not getting warm enough warm weather between now and May 14 to get rid of the ice they still have.
KARE 11

Twins, Arraez avoid arbitration with $2.1M deal

MINNEAPOLIS — Versatile infielder/outfielder Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins agreed Sunday to a one-year contract worth $2,125,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for June 10. The agreement was at the midpoint of the $2.4 million Arraez had asked for and the $1.85 million the...
