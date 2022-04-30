Wild Clinch Home Ice, Timberwolves Ousted by Grizzlies

Central Minnesota lakes have already seen ice out this spring but northern Minnesota lakes still largely have it. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. The state of Minnesota is just over 2 weeks away from the fishing opener. Schmitt says lakes in the Brainerd lakes area still have ice and almost all lakes north of there are in danger of not getting warm enough warm weather between now and May 14 to get rid of the ice they still have.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO