Andover officials assess damage from Friday tornado

By Jordan Betts, Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Officials are updating the public after a tornado tore through Andover, Kansas , Friday night.

The reported tornado caused several injuries, damaged buildings, and left over 6,500 people without power, according to the Associated Press.

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said 966 buildings are known to have been hit at this time.

There was a total of four minor injuries reported, two of which were from members of the response team, and no outstanding rescues as of Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m.

Around 1,000 individuals remain without power and 54 Highway remains closed.

View footage of the tornado in Andover below, provided by NBC Wichita affiliate KSN TV News:

Andover tornado footage

Russell asked the public to keep distance from the damage as new crews move in to continue work.

The Andover Police Department is assessing the damage using airplanes and drones.

Those looking to help the Andover community can contribute by calling 211 to report damage or volunteering for cleanup assistance, or by donating to United Way of the Plains .

