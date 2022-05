MARSHFIELD – The town has a new select board member after Lynne Fidler beat incumbent Chris Rohland in a three-way race in Saturday's municipal election. Fidler won 46% of the vote with 962 ballots cast in her favor over Rohland's 851, or 41%. Joe Pecevich came in last with 281 votes. Rohland was running for a second term on the...

MARSHFIELD, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO