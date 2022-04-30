U&I club meets

The April 27 meeting came to order with Mary Ruth leading the members in the Lord’s Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Dinner was served by Gayl Volmering Catering.

The members gave a warm thank you to Judy Binkley, Marilou Knoblock and the rest of the committee and volunteers for their work on the BBQ and Beer party held on Saturday.

Mary welcomed new members.

The following April birthday was recognized: John Bondy.

The following April anniversary was recognized: Ann and Larry Weber.

Share the wealth winners were: Debby Martin, Joann Pettit, Herb Leese, Eileen Bottini, Danial Polega, Lillian Gossett, and Valerie Thuemmel.

Mary announced that euchre would follow the meeting.

The meeting adjourned and euchre followed. The euchre winners were: first place-John Bondy; second place-Bill Murawski; and third place-Paul Brown.

The next meeting is May 25. New members are welcome. For reservations, call 989-856-1383.

For information on a U&I Hall rental, call 989-738-5080.

Individuals aged 18 and older who wish to join the U&I should stop in or call 989-738-5080.