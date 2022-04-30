ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U&I club meets

By Submitted to the Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

The April 27 meeting came to order with Mary Ruth leading the members in the Lord’s Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Dinner was served by Gayl Volmering Catering.

The members gave a warm thank you to Judy Binkley, Marilou Knoblock and the rest of the committee and volunteers for their work on the BBQ and Beer party held on Saturday.

Mary welcomed new members.

The following April birthday was recognized: John Bondy.

The following April anniversary was recognized: Ann and Larry Weber.

Share the wealth winners were: Debby Martin, Joann Pettit, Herb Leese, Eileen Bottini, Danial Polega, Lillian Gossett, and Valerie Thuemmel.

Mary announced that euchre would follow the meeting.

The meeting adjourned and euchre followed. The euchre winners were: first place-John Bondy; second place-Bill Murawski; and third place-Paul Brown.

The next meeting is May 25. New members are welcome. For reservations, call 989-856-1383.

For information on a U&I Hall rental, call 989-738-5080.

Individuals aged 18 and older who wish to join the U&I should stop in or call 989-738-5080.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Weber
Huron Daily Tribune

Reed City plans to kick-off social district this summer

REED CITY — The Reed City social district is a go. The city has received approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and is making plans to kick it off this summer. “We have been in communication with the Chamber of Commerce regarding how we can best “kick it off” for the community,” city manager Rich Saladin said. “We want to make sure there are scheduled events and activities that will engage the community in the “District” and not just be a walking and drinking zone.
REED CITY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
784
Followers
498
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy