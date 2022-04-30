ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle vs Liverpool final score: Relentless Reds go top

By Joe Prince-Wright
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool momentarily moved top of the Premier League table as they won 1-0 at Newcastle to keep their quadruple hopes on track. Naby Keita’s first half goal was the difference as Jurgen Klopp made plenty of changes to his starting lineup but the players who came in didn’t skip a...

soccer.nbcsports.com

