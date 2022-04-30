Newcastle vs Liverpool final score: Relentless Reds go top

West Ham vs Arsenal is a London derby with plenty on the line for the Gunners on Sunday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Arsenal have won their last two games to push themselves into fourth place and they have the edge over north London rivals Tottenham heading into the huge NLD derby on May 12. Mikel Arteta’s side will likely have to beat West Ham and Leeds before that to make sure of an advantage over Spurs heading into the NLD and their young attacking talents have done the business in recent weeks. Defensively they are missing Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey at left back and holding midfield respectively, but they have found a way to be more expansive in attack and 4-2 and 3-1 wins over Chelsea and Manchester United respectively have proved that. This is a huge few weeks for Arteta and his Arsenal project. A top four finish is a must to take the next step.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO