Harbor Beach school district teams up for mental health awareness march

The "Go Green Walk for Mental Health" is on May 3, 2022. (Harbor Beach Community Hospital/Courtesy)

Harbor Beach Community Schools will join the Go Green Walk for Mental Health to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month on Tuesday, May 3.

About 600 students and staff will be participating in the march, from kindergarten to 12th grade. Their route will take them from the school to the Harbor Beach Community Hospital's Senior Life solutions building. There will be one or two short speeches, and then hospital staff will join them in a march to the Trescott Street pier. Then, they'll reverse the route.

In addition to the march, Harbor Beach Schools are also doing a variety of activities centered on mental health throughout the week of May 2 to May 6. Older students will have opportunities to participate in poetry and prose contests, expressing what good mental health looks like for them.

The hospital also supplied coloring pages for younger students, to reflect on what positive mental health is at an age-appropriate level. While a high schooler might talk about anorexia or suicide, a kindergartner's understanding of mental health is on a different level than that. However, the school is still making sure to handle issues of happiness and sadness in different ways.

"On every level, kindergarten to 12th grade, we recognize what's appropriate to teach about mental illness," said Harbor Beach Superintendent Shawn Bishop.

The Harbor Beach teachers were asked to appropriately address the walk with their students, explaining what it's for at an age-appropriate level. The hope is that this gives kids time to reflect on people in their own lives who have mental health issues, so that when they do the march, they have those people in their minds and are doing it in honor of them. This is to avoid the march becoming just another compulsory school event.