ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Beach, MI

Harbor Beach school district teams up for mental health awareness march

By Connor Veenstra
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNE9U_0fP76N5t00
The "Go Green Walk for Mental Health" is on May 3, 2022. (Harbor Beach Community Hospital/Courtesy)

Harbor Beach Community Schools will join the Go Green Walk for Mental Health to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month on Tuesday, May 3.

About 600 students and staff will be participating in the march, from kindergarten to 12th grade. Their route will take them from the school to the Harbor Beach Community Hospital's Senior Life solutions building. There will be one or two short speeches, and then hospital staff will join them in a march to the Trescott Street pier. Then, they'll reverse the route.

In addition to the march, Harbor Beach Schools are also doing a variety of activities centered on mental health throughout the week of May 2 to May 6. Older students will have opportunities to participate in poetry and prose contests, expressing what good mental health looks like for them.

The hospital also supplied coloring pages for younger students, to reflect on what positive mental health is at an age-appropriate level. While a high schooler might talk about anorexia or suicide, a kindergartner's understanding of mental health is on a different level than that. However, the school is still making sure to handle issues of happiness and sadness in different ways.

"On every level, kindergarten to 12th grade, we recognize what's appropriate to teach about mental illness," said Harbor Beach Superintendent Shawn Bishop.

The Harbor Beach teachers were asked to appropriately address the walk with their students, explaining what it's for at an age-appropriate level. The hope is that this gives kids time to reflect on people in their own lives who have mental health issues, so that when they do the march, they have those people in their minds and are doing it in honor of them. This is to avoid the march becoming just another compulsory school event.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Clio elementary school students may have fallen ill after ingesting a foreign substance, district says

CLIO, MI - Authorities are working on finding out what caused multiple students to suddenly fall ill on April 29 at an elementary school in Genesee County. The Flint Journal - MLive previously reported that more than a dozen students from the same classroom were experiencing symptoms similar to that of carbon monoxide exposure on Friday. However, fire personnel and Consumers Energy ruled out carbon monoxide or other gasses as a cause for the illnesses.
CLIO, MI
WNEM

Four students remain hospitalized from foreign substance at elementary school

VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities continue to investigate as four students from a local elementary school are still hospitalized with an unknown illness after ingesting a foreign substance. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said several Edgerton Elementary School students started showing symptoms like nausea, lightheadedness, and shortness of breath...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harbor Beach, MI
Local
Michigan Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Bishop
9&10 News

Cadillac Community Mourns Loss of “Community Icon”

The Cadillac Community is mourning the loss of Pat Goggin, who passed away Friday after a battle with cancer. “He loved boating, he loved sailing, he was always out on the water. He loved his family and he just loved Northern Michigan, he definitely will be missed,” says Andy Ulrich, Executive Director of United Way of Wexford and Missaukee counties.
CADILLAC, MI
WLUC

NICE Schools hold brief, precautionary shelter-in-place Monday morning

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - NICE Community Schools were in a brief, precautionary shelter in place Monday around 10 a.m. due to concerning writing on a school bathroom wall. Students reported worrisome graffiti on the wall in the Westwood High School women’s restroom. The district went straight into a shelter-in-place. Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said, a shelter-in-place is a level below a full lockdown. In a full lockdown, the danger is imminent. In a shelter-in-place, they need time to investigate a worrisome development.
ISHPEMING, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
784
Followers
498
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy