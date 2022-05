Alexa Bliss has been off television for the last couple of months, but it came a little earlier than many expected. Fightful was informed in January that up to 9 vignettes had been filmed for Alexa Bliss' return to the ring and WWE programming, after being sidelined for several months. They culminated in her competing in the Elimination Chamber match, but we're told that even as of that point there was no substantial creative direction for Bliss.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO