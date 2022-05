All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. K-pop group 2NE1 reunited as four at Coachella 2022 this past weekend and, as expected, their return to the stage after almost seven years resulted in a multitude of memorable (and meme-worthy) moments. One of the highlights was when Sandara Park, also known by her stage name Dara, lost her shoe after it flew off while she was doing a high kick.

