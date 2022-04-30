Phoenix plans more work at Sky Harbor

A new concourse, a post-security connector bridge between terminals at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and a new taxiway between runways that will cut down on travel times are among the projects the airport hopes to fund through federal infrastructure funds.

The taxiway is among the already-approved projects, which include some at the Deer Valley Airport and Phoenix-Goodyear Airport as well.

“This is a project that will allow for much better circulation in our airfield and time savings for every passenger that comes through this airport,” Jay DeWitt, Phoenix’s acting assistant aviation director, told the Aviation Advisory Board last week.

The new concourse and the post-security bridge between Sky Harbor’s Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 is among three projects the city of Phoenix-owned airport will need to apply for grant funding for through the Federal Aviation Administration.

All projects are funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last year by Congress. The bill includes $15 billion to U.S. airports for infrastructure and another $5 billion for “new terminal development.”

The general $15 billion has been allocated, with Phoenix receiving $200 million to be doled out over five years. This year’s spending will include $41 million toward the relocation of the taxiway, which will connect Sky Harbor’s north and central runways on the airport’s west end. The change, airport staff has said, will reduce bottlenecks on the taxiways.

The initial payment will cover just a fraction of the project’s cost, which staff has said will total $248 million and include relocating a cargo facility displaced by the taxiway.

“ a very, very big project that we’ve been looking forward to for a long time, and were it not for these grants it would be on the medium to distant horizon for us still,” DeWitt said.

Two much smaller projects will take place at municipal airports in the Valley. Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix will receive $763,000 toward a long-planned relocation of one of its taxiways. Phoenix-Goodyear Airport will receive $295,000 for construction of a new apron, which is the area for planes to park, get fueled and where passengers board and deplane.

The $5 billion toward projects in the Sky Harbor terminals was “a grant program like we’ve never seen before,” DeWitt said.

This portion of the bill will allocate $550 million for projects large hub airports. If all 28 hub airports receive an equal share, it would mean $20 million apiece each year, but DeWitt noted the FAA will judge projects on their merit. Airports could receive more than the average or none at all.

Phoenix plans to apply for three projects this year but has not attached costs to projects yet. Airport staff want to add another concourse on the north side of Terminal 3 to increase the airport’s capacity. The post-security bridge would allow more convenience for passengers making connecting flights through Phoenix but also would allow the airport and its airlines more flexibility in scheduling connecting flights without as much pressure to make sure both flights are in the same terminal.

Lastly, Phoenix will apply for general infrastructure improvements to Terminal 4.

“You still think Terminal 4 is a new terminal, but it isn’t,” DeWitt said. “It is quite an old terminal, and it needs a lot of work. So, it’s vertical circulations, mechanical equipment, it’s electrical, plumbing, the whole gambit. It all needs some attention.”

Other federal aid

This isn’t the only federal money Sky Harbor has received lately, but it’s the first focused on capital projects.

From three separate coronavirus relief funds, Phoenix received $345 million since 2020 from the federal government, but it’s been focused on operations.

“ badly needed, and some airports needed it worse than we did, but this came at the exactly right time and very, very quickly. But all of the assistance thus far had been toward the operating side, again, very, very limited capital opportunities,” DeWitt said.

Aviation Board members applauded airport staff for its administration of the funds. In passenger levels relative to 2019, Sky Harbor outperformed the average among other airport hubs for the entire pandemic. Last fall, it was the best performing major airport in that metric, before taking a step back because of the omicron surge at the end of the year.

“It’s a lot money, and we’ve used it really wisely and are continuing to do that,” Board Chairperson Stephanie Fleischman Cherny.

Sky Harbor has spent most of the federal dollars but will spend the remaining $91.9 million in the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23, which begins July 1. DeWitt noted the $345 million accounts for about 10% of the airport’s total budget across the four fiscal years it spans.

Board member Seth Scott spoke to the need of the federal dollars, echoing a point in DeWitt’s presentation that projected the airport would not have financially recovered from the pandemic until 2030 without the federal aid.

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@iniusa.org or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.