Chicago, IL

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Mauled by Milwaukee

 3 days ago

Hendricks (1-2) took the loss Friday, surrendering six runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 4.1 innings as the...

Nick Madrigal batting leadoff for Cubs on Saturday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Madrigal will handle second base responsibilities after Jonathan Villar was given Saturday night off. In a matchup against left-hander Eric Lauer, our models project Madrigal to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
CHICAGO, IL
White Sox Bullpen’d To Death in 5-1 Loss to Angels

Friday night was supposed to feature a pitcher‘s duel between two of the best right-handers in the American League, but something far different took place. The Los Angeles Angels’ scheduled starter, Noah Syndergaard, was a late scratch due to a stomach bug. White Sox ace Lucas Giolito still took the mound, but instead against the Halos’ bullpen.
ANAHEIM, CA
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo on bench Sunday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hermosillo went 0-for-3 and struck out three times in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. He is returning to the bench for Sunday's game, while Jason Heyward is back in center field and hitting sixth.
CHICAGO, IL
Corbin Burnes Makes Team History in Brewers 2-0 Loss to Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon. The Crew dropped their Sunday matinee 2-0 to their division rival Chicago Cubs. The loss, though, was in no way due to pitching. Corbin Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, made team history in the loss.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels Sunday

LINE: Angels -114, White Sox -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Chicago has a 6-5 record at home and an 8-12 record overall. The White Sox are eighth in the AL with 19 total home runs, averaging one per game.
CHICAGO, IL
Angels vs. White Sox Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 30th (Bet on Runs in Bunches in Chicago)

Angels: +1.5 (-190) Total: 9 (Over -120/Under +100) I'm counting on runs with these two poor pitchers toeing the slab for their respective team. The White Sox will send out Vince Velasquez, who hasn't finished more than 5 innings in a start this season. Against a Los Angeles team that is ripe with batting, leading the league in runs and scoring chances, the team is sure to tag Velasquez, who has an expected ERA of 7.41.
CHICAGO, IL
Cubs Option Locke St. John, Put Ethan Roberts on IL in Roster Cut

MILWAUKEE — The Cubs reduced their roster Sunday night by two players, ahead of Monday's deadline for teams to return to the standard 26-man active rosters. After Sunday's 2-0 victory over the Brewers, the Cubs optioned left-hander Locke St. John back to Triple-A Iowa — the day after adding him to the bullpen — and put right-hander Ethan Roberts on the injured list because of shoulder inflammation.
CHICAGO, IL
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
Milwaukee's Kolten Wong receives Saturday off

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Wong will take a break after the Brewers chose Keston Hiura as Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 57 batted balls this season, Wong has recorded a .219 expected average and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Cubs OF Seiya Suzuki Named NL Rookie of the Month for April

Although Seiya Suzuki has come down to earth a bit over the last couple of weeks (8-44 with 15 strikeouts), there’s no denying how hot his start to the season was. Suzuki began his career with a nine-game hitting streak, tying Akinori Iwamura for the longest streak by a Japanese-born player to begin their MLB career. It also tied Andy Pafko for the longest streak to open a career by a Cubs player. Due to his hot start, Suzuki was named NL Player of the Month for April.
CHICAGO, IL
Corbin Burnes strikes out 10 in loss to Cubs

Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes was solid on the mound Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits while also walking one and striking out 10 in seven innings pitched in the Brewers' 2-0 loss to the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Burnes continues to be one of the top pitchers in baseball,...
CHICAGO, IL
Brewers' Mike Brosseau on bench versus Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Brosseau is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Jace Peterson is starting on third base in place of Brosseau and hitting ninth. numberFire's models project Peterson for 8.8 FanDuel points on Sunday, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Sent to minors

The White Sox optioned Mendick to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Mendick and reliever Anderson Severino were the casualties as the White Sox needed to reduce their active roster from 28 to 26 men prior to Monday's deadline. The 28-year-old utility man started three straight games from April 24 through 27, but he went unused off the bench in each of Chicago's four games that followed.
CHICAGO, IL
Astros' Jose Altuve: Walks once in return

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk Monday against the Mariners. Altuve returned from a hamstring injury to start for the first time since April 18. He reclaimed his typical leadoff role and walked in his first plate appearance. Altuve didn't reach base again but most importantly made it out of the appearance healthy. Dating back prior to his absence, Altuve has reached base in four consecutive starts, so he's shown signs of turning around his subpar start to the season.
HOUSTON, TX
Cubs start 2-game series with the White Sox

LINE: White Sox -145, Cubs +125. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday to start a two-game series. Chicago is 4-6 at home and 9-13 overall. The Cubs have gone 3-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs. Chicago has gone 7-6...
CHICAGO, IL
Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL

