Kansas City, MO

Royals' Kris Bubic: Stuck with second loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bubic (0-2) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on four hits over five inning as the Royals got...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Yankees vs. Royals Prediction and Odds for Sunday, May 1 (Back New York to Complete Sweep)

Yankees -1.5 (-135) The Yankees’ offense struggled a bit out of the gate this season, but the team has really turned things around over this eight-game winning streak. New York is now third in Major League Baseball in OPS, fourth in runs scored and second in home runs. That’s a winning recipe in and of itself, but the Yankees have been even better on the mound, registering a 2.70 team ERA (second in the league) and striking out 199 batters (fifth in MLB).
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Cubs' Michael Hermosillo on bench Sunday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hermosillo went 0-for-3 and struck out three times in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. He is returning to the bench for Sunday's game, while Jason Heyward is back in center field and hitting sixth.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Good news takeaways as Nasty Nestor propels Yankees past Kansas City

On Friday afternoon, theNew York Yankees took on the Kansas City Royals, posting 12 runs against them and allowing just two. The Bombers are currently on a seven-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10. With Nestor Cortes on the mound, he recorded yet another efficient performance,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel idle Monday afternoon for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against left-hander Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals. Isbel started the last two games against right-handed starters, but the lefty-hitter is out of the lineup against a southpaw. Edward Olivares is replacing Isbel in right field and batting leadoff. Nicky Lopez has dropped from the top of the Royals' lineup to the bottom.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

FOX Sports

Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Monday. Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Back in lineup Monday

Witt (wrist) is back in the lineup Monday, starting at third base and batting seventh against the Cardinals. After missing Sunday's loss to the Yankees with wrist soreness, the rookie will be ready to go for Monday's contest. Over the first 10 games of the season, Witt had only five hits, but he's now rattled off a nine-game hitting streak. The hot stretch has raised his batting average from .128 to .216, but the 21-year-old is still searching for his first MLB homer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Royals host the Cardinals on 4-game home skid

LINE: Cardinals -117, Royals -102; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their four-game home slide with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Kansas City is 5-8 in home games and 7-14 overall. The Royals are 2-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Walks once in return

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk Monday against the Mariners. Altuve returned from a hamstring injury to start for the first time since April 18. He reclaimed his typical leadoff role and walked in his first plate appearance. Altuve didn't reach base again but most importantly made it out of the appearance healthy. Dating back prior to his absence, Altuve has reached base in four consecutive starts, so he's shown signs of turning around his subpar start to the season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Optioned to Triple-A

Rivera was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. Rivera appeared in three games after being called up Friday, but he went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts. The 25-year-old should see more consistent time in the lineup with the minor-league club and will likely be an option to serve as depth for the Royals once again at some point.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Cubs start 2-game series with the White Sox

LINE: White Sox -145, Cubs +125. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday to start a two-game series. Chicago is 4-6 at home and 9-13 overall. The Cubs have gone 3-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs. Chicago has gone 7-6...
CHICAGO, IL

