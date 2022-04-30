ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers' Andy Ibanez: Extends modest hit streak

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ibanez went 2-for-3 in Friday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta. Ibanez extended his hitting streak...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Reds enter matchup against the Rockies on losing streak

LINE: Rockies -154, Reds +132; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to break a five-game slide with a victory against the Colorado Rockies. Colorado is 12-9 overall and 8-4 at home. The Rockies are fourth in the NL with 22 total home runs, averaging one per game.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Willie Calhoun on Rangers bench Sunday afternoon

Texas Rangers utility player Willie Calhoun is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Muller and the Atlanta Braves. Eli White is entering the lineup to play center field and hit ninth. Adolis Garcia is shifting to right field in place of Calhoun. numberFire's...
ARLINGTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ Joey Gallo faces injury scare just as he hits his stride

The start to the 2022 season has been tumultuous for Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo, but he’s finally starting to hit his stride after recording his first RBI this past week. Gallo is currently hitting .180 on the season but is still climbing back from being virtually useless as an offensive piece over 21 games. So far this season, Gallo hosts a 42% strikeout rate, 11.6% walk rate, and .295 slugging percentage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Error allows Orioles to score winning run over Red Sox

Jorge Mateo scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by reliever Hirokazu Sawamura in the 10th inning as the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the visiting Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night. The Orioles sent Mateo to pinch run for Ramon Urias as the automatic runner at second, and with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Angels vs. White Sox Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 30th (Bet on Runs in Bunches in Chicago)

Angels: +1.5 (-190) Total: 9 (Over -120/Under +100) I'm counting on runs with these two poor pitchers toeing the slab for their respective team. The White Sox will send out Vince Velasquez, who hasn't finished more than 5 innings in a start this season. Against a Los Angeles team that is ripe with batting, leading the league in runs and scoring chances, the team is sure to tag Velasquez, who has an expected ERA of 7.41.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Will head out on rehab assignment

Rojas (oblique) will soon begin a rehab assignment and is expected back in the majors during Arizona's upcoming homestand, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Rojas, who has been getting at-bats in extended spring training games, will play for "one or maybe two games" at Triple-A Reno. The rehab assignment likely rules out a return while the Diamondbacks finish a road trip in Miami, but Rojas could make his season debut at some point during the nine-game homestand that begins Friday against Colorado. He played seven innings at shortstop Saturday, but that was to ensure he's comfortable moving around the infield if needed. Lovullo indicated Rojas will see most of his innings at third base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Launches eighth homer

Cron went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Reds. Colorado put up a six spot in the first inning, and Cron did his part with a laser off Reiver Sanmartin, Cron's NL-leading eighth homer already this season. He will get to enjoy some more home cooking against the Nationals early this coming week before the Rockies head out on the road.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Secures another save

Kennedy allowed one hit and issued one walk in a scoreless inning Monday while earning a save over the Marlins. Kennedy found himself with a pair of runners on base and two outs but escaped the jam to finish off the 5-4 win. He's now earned a save in two straight appearances and he's allowed just one run over his last six frames. The veteran righty will move back to a setup role once Mark Melancon (undisclosed) returns to action.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Gilbert solid again, Mariners end Marlins' 7-game win streak

MIAMI (AP) — Logan Gilbert kept up his run of impressive starts, Julio Rodríguez hit his first major league homer and the Seattle Mariners ended Miami's seven-game winning streak, beating the Marlins 7-3 Sunday. J.P. Crawford also homered while Jesse Winker had three hits and two RBIs for...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Out again versus lefty

Calhoun is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta. With southpaw Kyle Muller on the bump for Atlanta in the series finale, Calhoun will take a seat for the second straight game. Andy Ibanez will handle designated-hitter duties in Calhoun's stead.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Rangers' Dane Dunning tames Braves in 3-1 win

Texas right-hander Dane Dunning pitched a season-high 7 2/3 innings and allowed only one run on three hits to help the Rangers end a four-game losing streak by beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. Dunning (1-1) struck out five of the first six batters he faced...
ARLINGTON, TX
theScore

Rangers' Calhoun unhappy about demotion: 'I do want to be traded'

Texas Rangers designated hitter/outfielder Willie Calhoun doesn't want to play for the club anymore after he was optioned to the minors Sunday. "(I'm) gonna go to Triple-A and put myself in a position to get traded," Calhoun said, according to Levi Weaver of The Athletic. "I do want to be traded."
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL

