Anaheim, CA

Angels' David Fletcher: Tallies two doubles in return

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles Friday in a 5-1 win against the White Sox. Fletcher...

www.cbssports.com

dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw Surprised By Dodgers Fans After Passing Don Sutton On All-Time Strikeouts List

Clayton Kershaw had a historic performance Saturday night, but it came in a no-decision of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Kershaw entered his fourth start of the season needing only four strikeouts to overtake Don Sutton for the most in franchise history. Kershaw struck out one batter in each of the first four innings to accomplish the feat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Will Smith and His Wife Expecting a Baby Girl

At the ripe age of 24, Will Smith, and his wife Cara, are officially starting a family. The couple is expecting a a child this year and this week, the Smiths revealed the gender in an Instagram post. Will Smith is a soon-to-be girl dad and based on his reactions...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Sports

Giants acquire infielder Ford in trade with Mariners

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants are getting so thin because of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak that they had backup catcher Curt Casali taking grounders at first base before Friday's game. On Saturday, they made a move to get some temporary help. Infielder Mike Ford was acquired from the Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Giants keep adding, acquire infielder Diaz from Miami

The Giants' roster shuffle continued late Saturday night, hours after a 9-3 win over the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. The Giants are set to acquire infielder Isan Diaz from the Miami Marlins for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the Miami Herald's Jordan McPherson reported. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Walks once in return

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk Monday against the Mariners. Altuve returned from a hamstring injury to start for the first time since April 18. He reclaimed his typical leadoff role and walked in his first plate appearance. Altuve didn't reach base again but most importantly made it out of the appearance healthy. Dating back prior to his absence, Altuve has reached base in four consecutive starts, so he's shown signs of turning around his subpar start to the season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Shines on rehab assignment

Hampson (hand) went 4-for-10 with a double, a walk, five RBI, a run and a stolen base while playing in rehab games at Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday and Sunday. Assuming Hampson experienced no aggravation of his right hand injury coming out of Sunday's contest, he's expected to rejoin the Rockies and return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Nationals. Hampson will fill a utility role for the Rockies upon being activated.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Moves to IL

The Rays placed Choi on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to loose bodies in his right elbow. Injuries of these kind can often require an arthroscopic procedure, but the Rays have yet to decide if Choi will need any sort of procedure to address the elbow issue. Regardless, his placement on the IL means he won't be eligible for reinstatement until May 8, which likely leaves Yandy Diaz and Harold Ramirez in line to serve as the Rays' primary first basemen for at least the next week.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Clears protocols, but not activated

Mejia (illness) rejoined the Rays on Sunday after completing a quarantine and clearing all virus-related protocols, but he remains on the COVID-19 injured list, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Because he's been away from the team for just over a week, Mejia may need a few days...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Remains out of lineup

Mancini (ribs) isn't starting Monday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mancini has been dealing with soreness in his ribs recently and will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. However, manager Brandon Hyde said the 30-year-old was available off the bench Sunday, and Mancini has shown enough improvement to be a reserve option again Monday, according to Zachary Silver of MLB.com. Tyler Nevin will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains sidelined

Rodgers (back) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Rodgers hasn't played since being scratched Wednesday due to back soreness. A trip to the injured list is seemingly a possibility, though no such move has been announced yet. Alan Trejo will get another start at second base Saturday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Rehab assignment to continue

Kirilloff (wrist) doesn't have a clear timetable for when he will return from a rehab assignment at Triple-A, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We just want to make sure when we're inserting him, we're not just inserting a guy that we think is healthy; we're inserting a guy that's ready to play and go out there and produce," manager Rocco Baldelli said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Placed on 10-day injured list

Haniger (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. An IL stint appeared likely after the 31-year-old sustained a high-ankle sprain during Friday's loss to the Marlins, and he'll officially be shelved, while Stuart Fairchild was called up to provide additional outfield depth. Haniger's appearance Friday marked his return from an 11-game absence while on the COVID-19 injured list, and it's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss due to his ankle issue. Jesse Winker and Dylan Moore should see additional playing time in the outfield while Haniger is sidelined.
SEATTLE, WA

