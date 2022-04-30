ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Jonah Williams: Bengals pick up option

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Bengals have picked up Williams' fifth-year option, Paul Dehner Jr....

www.cbssports.com

The Tuscaloosa News

Tracking Alabama football's NFL undrafted free-agent signings: The full list of UDFAs

The 2022 NFL Draft has ended, and Alabama football had seven selections.  But a few Crimson Tide prospects have yet to find a spot at which to compete in the pros. Those Alabama players who weren't drafted will have to go the undrafted free agent route. They have a chance to sign with whatever team also wants them, compared to the draft where a team selects them and the decision is made for them.  ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football HQ

NFL schedule 2022: Home, away opponents for all 32 teams

NFL football schedule, 2022 season: Opponents for every team We're one step closer to a full schedule for the NFL season to come. The league has announced the complete list of home and away games for the 2022 regular season. Each teams plays a 17-game regular season following the annual three-game ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with 10 undrafted free agents following the 2022 NFL Draft. The Steelers spent the weekend adding seven draft picks to their roster. Then, they continued to boost their roster, bringing in 10 undrafted players for rookie minicamp. The Steelers UDFA:. Offensive tackle Jake...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL draft grades: Instant reaction, full analysis of every team's 2022 class

The 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books, after a wild three-day circus full of trades, surprise picks, and compelling storylines. Grading every team’s draft class with such immediacy comes with the customary brick of salt, as none of these players have played a single down of professional football, so it’s less than fair to pass judgement on their draft slot just yet.
NFL
KHOU

How did the Texans do in the NFL draft?

HOUSTON — Did the Texans fill their greatest needs? On paper? Mostly. Cornerback is a huge need, but I would have liked to have seen a premium edge rusher within this group. These are the nine players the Texans picked in the 2022 draft. 1ST ROUND (3) DEREK STINGLEY,...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Bengals address depth needs on defense with DB-heavy draft

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals focused on defense in. The Super Bowl runner-up Bengals used five of their six picks in the draft to get defensive players. “I think we were going to be in a position where there were some good offensive players there, and they’d be in the conversation,” coach Zac Taylor said. “We are really happy with the three (defensive) guys we’ve walked away with. We walked out of there feeling like, ‘OK, we accomplished not only value with the right players.’ They hit some spots that we knew we needed some depth. We weren’t going to reach for guys, so some guys that we felt good about were there and (we) took them.”
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Cincinnati Reds: Is this the end for Joey Votto?

Joey Votto has been in the headlines lately, albeit for reasons that he may not want. The Cincinnati Reds longtime star has been vocal about his team’s performance to begin the season, calling their showing on the diamond “awful” and “embarrassing.”. That description could be used...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Justyn Ross to the Chiefs: Former Clemson WR lands in Kansas City after sliding to undrafted free agency

Justyn Ross has finally found an NFL home. It took until Monday for the former Clemson wideout to see his name attached to one, having fallen out of the 2022 NFL Draft entirely over the course of the three-day event in Las Vegas, and also not agreeing to terms with any as names flew off of the table when the doors to undrafted free agency flew open on Saturday afternoon -- additionally going through Sunday without yet landing a pro deal.
CLEMSON, SC
WFAA

Cowboys draft class: Here's who Dallas picked this year

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys' 2022 draft class is now set. The Cowboys used their last pick of the draft in the sixth round on Saturday, setting the stage for a rookie class that will look to address some needs on both offense and defense. The Cowboys stood...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Finalizing deal with Saints

Mathieu and the Saints agreed to terms on a deal Monday that is expected to be finalized in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given his status as a former LSU standout and New Orleans native, Mathieu-to-the-Saints buzz has been percolating for several weeks, but it wasn't until after the 2022 NFL Draft that the two sides were able to gain meaningful traction in contract discussions. The exact terms of Mathieu's deal may not be known for a few more days, but the 29-year-old is expected to slot in as a starter in an excellent New Orleans secondary that includes cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo, free-agent safety pickup Marcus Maye and the versatile C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is capable of moving between cornerback and safety as needed. Mathieu is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he earned his third Pro-Bowl nod after totaling 76 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack in 16 regular-season appearances with the Chiefs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Kevin Huber: Re-ups with Cincy

Huber re-signed Monday with the Bengals on a one-year contract. Huber is back for his 14th season in Cincinnati, but he'll have to battle Drue Chrisman for the punting job throughout OTAs and training camp. The 36-year-old appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Bengals in 2021, averaging 46.4 yards per boot.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals 2022 NFL Draft grades roundup

The always accurate and never premature NFL Draft grades for the class of 2022 are out around the internet, and the Cincinnati Bengals appear to be hanging onto a 3.0 GPA. It was a much different Draft compared to the last two years when Cincinnati was picking at the top of the order. With just six picks, Duke Tobin and Co. sought to improve the depth of the secondary while also getting younger in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Winners and losers of the 2022 NFL Draft, plus grading all 32 teams and ranking the nine QBs drafted

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. If I sound tired today, it's because I spent the entire weekend trying to memorize the names of all 262 picks that were made in the NFL Draft over the weekend. Speaking of the draft, that's basically all we're going to talk about today, so I hope you're ready for that and if you're not, you better start mentally preparing now.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Michael Carter: Team adds young stud at RB

Carter will be joined by rookie second-round pick Breece Hall in New York's backfield, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Jets traded up two spots in the second round to grab him 36th overall. The Iowa State product is capable of playing a three-down role, but there still should be plenty of touches left over for Carter working alongside Hall. Carter proved capable of excelling in a timeshare while in college, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final two years at UNC, despite splitting carries with Javonte Williams.
NFL

