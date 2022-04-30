Church members support Habitat home builders

Willowbrook United Methodist Church is part of the Mighty Methodist Coalition, which supports Habitat for Humanity by sending workers, but recently, Willowbrook provided lunch instead.

Building a Habitat home takes hundreds of hours of labor and thousands of dollars. Few churches on their own have the ability to build and underwrite the cost of a home. That’s why the Mighty Methodist Coalition was formed.

Methodist churches in the greater Phoenix area pool their resources (labor and finances) to build a Habitat home. This year’s coalition home is located in south Phoenix, and March 19 was the first day workers arrived on site to begin working.

Instead of sending builders that day, Willowbrook UMC provided lunch for the workers.