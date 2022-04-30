ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Club facility now open

The Sun City West Metal Club is now open to members after a lengthy construction project.

The new, 2,600 square foot addition is climate controlled with upgraded electrical systems, lighting and exhaust systems to accommodate metal working equipment, machinery and supplies.

This addition replaces the structure that was attached to the nearby car wash and allows club members to work on their projects in a comfortable environment with bright lighting and space to maneuver in the new setting.

Production of the vacation security mailboxes is progressing; send inquiries toscwmetalclub.com and follow the mailbox prompts to email mailbox requests.

Those interested in joining the Metal Club can stop by during regular club hours, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday–Friday.

Visit scwmetalclub.com .

