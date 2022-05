The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics 101-89 in Game 1 Sunday afternoon to start their second round series off with a solid win on the road. Whether it was Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple-double, Milwaukee’s robust defense that limited the Celtics to just 89 points, or whatever else, there was no shortage of takeaways from this one. Yet, amidst everything that took place, one thing that may have flown a bit under the radar was a quality outing from Milwaukee’s reserve trio of Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, and Jevon Carter, who all showed why they could potentially be significant factors in this second round series.

