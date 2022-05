Construction on the largest indoor waterpark in America could start this summer in Minnesota and be ready for a 2024 opening. The proposed 320,000 square-foot waterpark, called Mystery Cove, would be built next to the Mall of America by the Triple Five Group, owners of the mall, and would include water slides, beaches, food hall, and there are plans for an attached hotel. Construction could start this summer and the waterpark could be open by 2024.

