ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A religion that honors Christ is one that honors all of God's people

By Rev. David Wilson Rogers
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeMx2_0fP71Arv00

Popular theology does not necessarily make for fidelity to Scripture or equate genuine faith in God. In fact, there are many examples of populist religious perspectives that have the allure of seeming biblical and garnering the support of many Christians, but serve only to undermine the integrity of Jesus Christ. One such ideological perspective is Christian Zionism.

The whole concept of Christian Zionism is based on false doctrines, misguided interpretations of scripture, and a supremacist bias which all contradict the teachings of Jesus Christ. Yet, because of the nationalistic implications of Zionism and the fact that it can seem Biblical, many Christians blindly buy into this idolatrous fabrication of faith.

The dangerously destructive theology is built on lies that have been superimposed upon scripture in order to validate Christian support of a modern Apartheid regime in the Holy Land. It is a lie that the modern, secular State of Israel is a Divinely decreed extension of the ancient kingdom described in scripture. It is a lie to believe that one must bless the modern State of Israel to earn God’s blessing. It is a lie to think the Arab culture—and most particularly the Muslim Mosque on what was once the Temple Mount must be destroyed in order to usher in Christ’s second coming.

Israel is a modern, secular nation that was founded out of the aftermath of fierce anti-Jewish racism and discrimination in much of Europe and the United States. Beginning in the Second World War, England declared that Palestine be a Jewish Homeland and following the atrocities of Nazi Germany during the Second World War, populist sentiment grew to create a sovereign nation in Palestine for the Jewish People.

The problem with blessing Israel is that God does not bless that which is a violation of God’s will for humanity. Following its creation in 1948 and subsequent illegal invasion of Palestine in 1967, Israel has operated as an apartheid regime that continues to illegally subjugate Palestinians—including faithful Palestinian Christians—to a life of perpetual inhumanity. To bless Israel is to bless murder, rape, theft, and illegal occupation. Such is not what it means to bless Israel.

When Christ returns, it will be on God’s terms and not on the political, geographical, or secular terms that popular nationalism brings to the forefront. For Zionist Christians to call for, pray for, or even hope for the destruction of ancient Islamic holy sites out of a narcissistic belief that Jesus needs the land cleared for his return, cultivate a false Christianity which glorifies violence, destruction, and hatred—none of which represent Jesus Christ.

A religion that honors Christ is one that honors all of God’s people—including Palestinians. Israel has every right to exist as a sovereign nation, but that right must be extended to Palestine as well. It is equality and justice, not further punishment and the wretched denial of Palestinian human rights by Israel, that will work toward a meaningful and lasting peace in the Holy Land. Honoring Israel must come with honest and prayerful accountability to the many ways the modern nation has violated God in the name of establishing a Jewish Homeland.

Rather than fueling the fires of hatred and division that have made the Holy Land one of the most volatile regions on the planet, it is time Christians repent of the sinful ideologies of Zionism and embrace true pathways to lasting peace.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene to right-wing Catholic site: How come "God hasn't destroyed" America?

Last Thursday, on the eve of testifying in a lawsuit that seeks to prevent her from running for re-election, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the legendary or notorious Georgia Republican, granted an hourlong interview in her home to an unlikely outlet: the far-right Catholic news organization Church Militant, which for years has positioned itself as one of the noisiest and most outlandish partisans in the Roman Catholic Church's ongoing fight with itself. Greene is an evangelical Protestant, not a Catholic, but Church Militant is making the most of this opportunity, and has featured segments of the interview all week, starting with its opening video on Monday, entitled "Marjorie for Pope."
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus Christ
Fox News

Burger King apologizes after Catholics call for boycott over Holy Week ad campaign

Fast food giant Burger King was forced to apologize amid backlash stemming from a Holy Week themed advertising campaign in Spain. "We apologize to all those who have felt offended by our campaign aimed at promoting our vegetable products during Holy Week. Our intention has never been to offend anyone and the immediate withdrawal of the campaign has already been requested," Burger King posted on Twitter on Easter Sunday.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Dede Robertson, wife of religious broadcaster, dies at 94

Dede Robertson, the wife of religious broadcaster Pat Robertson and a founding board member of the Christian Broadcasting Network, died Tuesday at her home in Virginia Beach, the network said in a statement. Robertson was 94. The statement did not provide her cause of death. Robertson became a born-again Christian several months after her husband found his faith. The couple, who met at Yale University in 1952, embarked on a journey that included living in a roach-infested commune in New York before Pat Robertson bought a tiny television station in Virginia that would become the Christian Broadcasting Network. He...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#On Religion#Israel#Christians#Christian Zionism#Arab#Anti Jewish
Deseret News

How Latter-day Saints help others is baked into every ward congregation

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. On Saturday and Sunday, President Russell M. Nelson issued a call to a global general conference audience of millions for people everywhere to fast, pray and care for everyone who is distressed, hurt, struggling and suffering, including those impacted by the fighting in Ukraine.
RELIGION
NBC News

A plane full of singing Christians, a viral critique — and a very revealing backlash

In theory, the U.S. has separation of church and state. In practice, public displays of Christianity are generally treated as wholesome, quintessential Americana. Non-Christian religions in the public sphere, in contrast, are often treated as curiosities at best and threats at worst. Religious minorities are told — implicitly or explicitly — that they aren’t entirely American and that America isn’t for them.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Germany
Country
Palestine
PsyPost

People who endorse conspiracy theories tend to be more religious, and this may be due to ideological overlap

A large study published in the journal Political Psychology suggests that the link between conspiracy belief and religiosity is rooted in cognitive similarities between the two beliefs. The overall findings suggest that people with higher conspiracy belief also tend to be more religious, and this is likely driven by overlapping ideological and political worldviews.
RELIGION
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

United Methodist bishops acknowledge breakup is imminent

The United Methodist Church’s Council of Bishops, ending a five-day meeting Friday, acknowledged the inevitable breakup of their denomination – a schism that will widen this weekend with the launch of a global movement led by theologically conservative Methodists. The breakaway denomination, called the Global Methodist Church, will...
RELIGION
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

1K+
Followers
760
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy