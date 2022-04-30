A religion that honors Christ is one that honors all of God's people

Popular theology does not necessarily make for fidelity to Scripture or equate genuine faith in God. In fact, there are many examples of populist religious perspectives that have the allure of seeming biblical and garnering the support of many Christians, but serve only to undermine the integrity of Jesus Christ. One such ideological perspective is Christian Zionism.

The whole concept of Christian Zionism is based on false doctrines, misguided interpretations of scripture, and a supremacist bias which all contradict the teachings of Jesus Christ. Yet, because of the nationalistic implications of Zionism and the fact that it can seem Biblical, many Christians blindly buy into this idolatrous fabrication of faith.

The dangerously destructive theology is built on lies that have been superimposed upon scripture in order to validate Christian support of a modern Apartheid regime in the Holy Land. It is a lie that the modern, secular State of Israel is a Divinely decreed extension of the ancient kingdom described in scripture. It is a lie to believe that one must bless the modern State of Israel to earn God’s blessing. It is a lie to think the Arab culture—and most particularly the Muslim Mosque on what was once the Temple Mount must be destroyed in order to usher in Christ’s second coming.

Israel is a modern, secular nation that was founded out of the aftermath of fierce anti-Jewish racism and discrimination in much of Europe and the United States. Beginning in the Second World War, England declared that Palestine be a Jewish Homeland and following the atrocities of Nazi Germany during the Second World War, populist sentiment grew to create a sovereign nation in Palestine for the Jewish People.

The problem with blessing Israel is that God does not bless that which is a violation of God’s will for humanity. Following its creation in 1948 and subsequent illegal invasion of Palestine in 1967, Israel has operated as an apartheid regime that continues to illegally subjugate Palestinians—including faithful Palestinian Christians—to a life of perpetual inhumanity. To bless Israel is to bless murder, rape, theft, and illegal occupation. Such is not what it means to bless Israel.

When Christ returns, it will be on God’s terms and not on the political, geographical, or secular terms that popular nationalism brings to the forefront. For Zionist Christians to call for, pray for, or even hope for the destruction of ancient Islamic holy sites out of a narcissistic belief that Jesus needs the land cleared for his return, cultivate a false Christianity which glorifies violence, destruction, and hatred—none of which represent Jesus Christ.

A religion that honors Christ is one that honors all of God’s people—including Palestinians. Israel has every right to exist as a sovereign nation, but that right must be extended to Palestine as well. It is equality and justice, not further punishment and the wretched denial of Palestinian human rights by Israel, that will work toward a meaningful and lasting peace in the Holy Land. Honoring Israel must come with honest and prayerful accountability to the many ways the modern nation has violated God in the name of establishing a Jewish Homeland.

Rather than fueling the fires of hatred and division that have made the Holy Land one of the most volatile regions on the planet, it is time Christians repent of the sinful ideologies of Zionism and embrace true pathways to lasting peace.