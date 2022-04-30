ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland, PA

Man charged after delivery of methamphetamine, heroin to confidential informant

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago
Northumberland, Pa. —Sunbury Police said a man delivered methamphetamine and heroin to a confidential informant while an undercover detective watched from a parked vehicle. Corey Lee Crabb, 36, of Northumberland was charged with two counts each of intentional possession of a...

Related
MyChesCo

Reading Man Sentenced for Trafficking Crystal Methamphetamine

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Gilbert Concepcion, age 44, formerly of Reading, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on April 26, 2022, to 41 months of imprisonment by United States District Judge Robert D. Mariani. Concepcion previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to traffic crystal methamphetamine.
READING, PA
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
Q 96.1

Two Arrested in Biggest-Ever Drug Seizure by Fredericton Police

In what is said to be the largest seizure of drugs ever by the Fredericton Police Force, officers have confiscated over 5.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, numerous other drugs, multiple restricted firearms and nearly $60,000 in cash. Forty-year-old Kaleb Kennett and 30-year-old Tasheen Cloake, both from Fredericton, have been arrested...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Mummified body found in wall identified as missing Oakland man

A man whose “mummified” remains were found behind a wall at Oakland’s Kaiser Convention Center last month has finally been identified.The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said the man whose body was found on 9 March by a construction worker was Joseph Edward Mejica, 42, of Oakland.Mejica was last seen alive on 22 August 2020 and according to Oakland’s Police Department was a known visitor to homeless camps in the city.A spokesperson for the coroner’s bureau told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that a cause of death for Mejica was still unknown, however. That is despite law enforcement not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Woman charged with witness intimidation after jailhouse phone call

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman with witness intimidation after they say she made a phone call to a man in the Luzerne County Prison and tried to get him to change his story about a Wilkes-Barre homicide. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Charles Bierly, and James Alberto were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
