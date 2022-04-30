28 movies we're most excited to see after watching never-before-seen footage at CinemaCon 2022

"Elvis." Warner Bros.

Insider was on the scene at CinemaCon and saw a whole lot of footage for upcoming movies.

Highlights include "Elvis," and the first-ever footage of "Avatar: The Way of Water."

The movies "The Black Phone" and "Top Gun: Maverick" were also screened in their entirety.

Benedict Cumberbatch in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Marvel Studios

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (May 6)

The latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe throws us headfirst into the multiverse.

In the second standalone Dr. Stephen Strange movie, the titular hero (Benedict Cumberbatch) teams up with Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to try to combat the insanity that's happened since he cracked open the multiverse possibilities in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The footage we saw from director Sam Rami was dazzling and, like the first "Strange" movie, will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat.

Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick." Paramount Pictures/ YouTube

"Top Gun: Maverick" (May 27)

The long-awaited sequel to the classic 1986 movie showcases Tom Cruise back in the cockpit as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, who is still a thrill-seeker pushing the envelope every time he goes up in a plane.

Though often a sequel coming out decades after the original doesn't lead to a good movie, with "Maverick" there's no need to worry. The movie is a fantastic watch that's both nostalgic and its own movie.

(L-R) Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen, and Kristen Stewart in "Crimes of the Future." Neon

"Crimes of the Future" (June 3)

Mastercraftsman David Cronenberg dusts off a script he wrote decades ago to bring us a tale that only he could come up with.

It follows a performance artist (Viggo Mortensen) who uses a mysterious formation to showcase the evolution of humans through the mutilation of one's body.

The movie also stars Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

Chris Pratt in "Jurassic World: Dominion." Universal

"Jurassic World: Dominion" (June 10)

Get ready for the conclusion of the "Jurassic" franchise as the cast from the "Jurassic World" movies (Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard) and the stars of the original "Jurassic Park" movies (Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum) all try to combat the dinosaurs that now roam freely in modern times.

"Lightyear." Pixar

"Lightyear" (June 17)

Pixar's latest movie will mark the first time one of its titles has been given a wide release since before the pandemic .

" Lightyear " showcases the real Buzz Lightyear character (voiced by Chris Evans) in the "Toy Story" universe and follows the Space Ranger's heroics.

Based on the first 30 minutes we saw, we expect it to be a thrilling, touching film.

(L-R) Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker and Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in "Elvis." Warner Bros.

"Elvis" (June 24)

One of the most impressive presentations at this year's CinemaCon was Warner Bros.'s showcase of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis."

The King of Rock n' Roll biopic looks like another dazzlingly ambitious work from the filmmaker who gave us "Romeo & Juliet" and "Moulin Rouge!"

But what appears to make this one stand out are the captivating performances by its leads: Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Hanks' work in the movie really seems Oscar-worthy .

Ethan Hawke in "The Black Phone." Universal

"The Black Phone" (June 24)

The combination of Blumhouse and director Scott Derrickson has resulted in this twisted horror that follows a 13-year-old boy who must try to escape a soundproof room after being abducted by a masked psycho (Ethan Hawke).

He finds help from a phone in the room that allows him to speak to the killer's past victims.

Get ready for some impressive jump scares with this one.

"Minions: The Rise of Gru." Universal

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" (July 1)

The latest "Minions" movie will once more show off the hilarity of the "Despicable Me" franchise as the lovable minions team up with a young Gru (voiced by Steve Carell).

Daniel Kaluuya in "Nope." Universal

"Nope" (July 22)

Jordan Peele's latest movie is a trippy look at what happens when something in the sky begins to torment California horse ranchers (Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer).

The footage shown of the movie wasn't just filled with the tension that we've come to expect from Peele, but also the beautiful look of the movie, which was shot with IMAX cameras.

Brad Pitt in "Bullet Train." Sony

"Bullet Train" (July 29)

David Leitch brought to CinemaCon the opening scenes of his latest action movie and it's filled with bloody fights and laughs.

Brad Pitt is just one of several hired assassins who have boarded a train to obtain a mysterious package. It leads to a huge body count and very creative ways of killing.

Jo Koy introducing "Easter Sunday" at CinemaCon. Greg Doherty/Getty

"Easter Sunday" (August 5)

Comedian Jo Koy gets to showcase his comedy style in a big way in "Easter Sunday." Starring as a fictionalized version of himself, we follow his and his Filipino family's crazy antics as they celebrate the religious holiday.

Idris Elba. Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

"Beast" (August 19)

Idris Elba stars in this thriller as a widowed husband who brings his daughters to a South African game reserve managed by an old family friend.

But then everything goes sideways when a rogue lion begins stalking them.

Viola Davis in "The Woman King." Sony

"The Woman King" (September 16)

Following the success of the Netflix action movie "The Old Guard" with Charlize Theron, director Gina Prince-Bythewood now teams with Viola Davis for a different kind of actioner.

Based on real events, Davis stars as the general of the Dahomey Amazons, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 19th century, as she and her army set out to fight against those who are enslaving their people.

The movie looks to be action packed with Davis delivering an intense performance.

It also stars Lashana Lynch and John Boyega.

Florence Pugh in "Don't Worry My Darling." Warner Bros./New Line Cinema

"Don't Worry Darling" (September 23)

This is the movie that grabbed a lot of the headlines because of the mysterious envelope handed to director Olivia Wilde in the middle of her presentation , but the footage shown was also a standout.

Her follow up to "Booksmart" is a very different story as we follow a small community of housewives who begin to question what their husbands do all day.

The result is a flashy and disturbing journey through the mind of Florence Pugh's character as her oasis turns into a living hell.

The movie also stars Harry Styles, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, and Chris Pine.

Billy Eichner. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

"Bros" (September 30)

Billy Eichner cowrote and stars in this Judd Apatow-produced gay romantic comedy. The movie is also made up entirely of an LGBTQ cast.

Michael Myers from the "Halloween" franchise. Universal

"Halloween Ends" (October 14)

The end of the "Halloween" franchise is upon us. Footage of "Halloween Ends" showcased the final face off between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and legendary horror villain Michael Myers.

Dwayne Johnson in "Black Adam." Warner Bros.

"Black Adam" (October 21)

We have finally seen footage of Dwayne Johnson as the DC Comics anti-hero and it didn't disappoint.

This character is a little different than most of the superheroes out there as he doesn't mind dabbling with the dark side to get the job done.

Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan at CinemaCon. Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage/Getty

"She Said" (November 18)

Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan play New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, respectively, whose reporting took down Harvey Weinstein and sparked the #MeToo movement.

This movie, based on the reporters' 2019 book of the same name, gives the behind-the-scenes look at the reporting the women did to get the story.

David Harbour presenting at CinemaCon. Frazer Harrison/Getty

"Violent Night" (December 2)

If you are looking for something with a little edge this holiday season, David Harbour has got it for you.

From the producers of "John Wick" comes this movie about a wealthy family who is held captive at their house by mercenaries — and their only hope is Santa Claus (Harbour).

But this St. Nick isn't showing up with a bag of gifts. Instead it's guns and a trusty sledgehammer.

"Avatar." 20th Century Fox

"Avatar: The Way of Water" (December 16)

One of the most anticipated presentations was the long awaited sequel to "Avatar."

Along with getting a title reveal , we were also shown the movie's first teaser trailer, which delivered incredible 3D visuals of the franchise's next chapter.

Allison Williams presenting at CinemaCon. Greg Doherty/Getty

"Megan" (January 13, 2023)

Without question, our favorite footage of the entire convention came from this horror we had no clue existed until showing up in Las Vegas.

With a story from James Wan, this Blumhouse Productions film follows Allison Williams as a roboticist who develops "M3GAn," a life-like doll who can be a child's greatest companion.

But we soon find out this toy has some defects, resulting in back talking, crazed dancing, and murder.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman. Warner Bros.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" (March 17, 2023)

Speaking of Wan, he has returned to the depths of the ocean for the sequel to "Aquaman."

Footage showed more beautiful CGI-fueled underwater worlds and Jason Momoa kicking butt as the DC Comics hero.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick. Lionsgate

"John Wick: Chapter 4" (March 24, 2023)

The latest chapter in the ultraviolent franchise includes Keanu Reeves riding a horse in the desert and sporting nunchucks.

Miles Morales returns in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" (June 2, 2023)

We saw footage of the anticipated continuation of the "Spider-Verse" franchise, titled "Across the Spider-Verse."

The first of two parts looks to delve deeper into the life of Spider-Woman/Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), while also catching up on Miles Morales (Shameik Moore).

And according to franchise producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord , it will feature 240 characters (the first film had 40) and take place in at least six universes.

Part two will be called "Beyond the Spider-Verse."

Ezra Miller as The Flash. Warner Bros.

"The Flash" (June 23, 2023)

The recent legal trouble by "The Flash" star Ezra Miller didn't stop Warner Bros. from showing off footage from the anticipated standalone movie of his DC Comics character.

The major highlight was seeing Michael Keaton in the Batman suit once again.

Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible — Fallout." Paramount Pictures

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" (July 14, 2023)

Tom Cruise didn't just entertain CinemaCon as Maverick in "Top Gun," he also delivered "Mission: Impossible" footage.

Part one of the upcoming two-part chapter in the franchise showed Cruise doing what he does best: action-packed stunts.

Whether it's by horse, train, motorcycle, or, of course, running, Cruise once more is ready to wow us in an "M:I" movie.

Timothee Chalamet is the star of "Wonka." Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

"Wonka" (December 15, 2023)

We got to see Timothée Chalamet sing, dance, and make everyone love chocolate in footage of "Wonka."

Also starring Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key, and Olivia Colman, this one is definitely perfect for the holiday season.

David Bowie. YouTube

"Moonage Daydream" (TBD 2023)

Neon presented this upcoming David Bowie documentary from director Brett Morgen, in which the director spent two years deep in the Bowie archives to uncover never-before-seen footage of the legendary artist.

And, as he's done in the past with movies like "The Kid Stays in the Picture," "Chicago 10," and "Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck," Morgen delivers an amazing visual experience.

This time around, he's using everything from old silent-film era footage to visual effects to accompany Bowie's masterful catalogue of music.