Plant selection, location can make all the difference in West Texas

West Texas is a challenging environment to grow vegetables and landscape plants in. Plants must be able to handle a lot of heat but also cold spells, as well as drought, alkaline clay soil, etc. To be successful, start with good plant selection – choose the best plants than can thrive in local conditions. Then give them the best possible chance to flourish by planting in the right location within the landscape (sun vs shade), preparing the soil, utilizing drip irrigation, and applying mulch. These basic steps will make a big difference in plant health and conserving water resources.

Knowing what plants to choose can be difficult – the label on the plant at the nursery usually doesn’t give enough specific info. For example, a plant may be labeled as needing full sun but that doesn’t always mean West Texas full sun – harsh, all-day direct exposure. Many ‘full sun’ plants can appreciate a bit of afternoon shade.

There are resources available to help choose tough but beautiful plants for West Texas. The Concho Valley Master Gardeners have demonstration gardens open to show some of the recommended plants for the area. The main demo garden is located at the Tom Green 4H center, 3168 N US 67. It also highlights rainwater harvesting and a rain garden. The Earth-Kind Perennial Trial located at the south end of Kirby Park is a partnership with the City of San Angelo to test different perennials with very limited inputs to see which ones thrive with little water and no pesticides. The Terrace Garden located along the riverwalk near the McNease Convention Center is currently in the process of being renovated and will show additional plants for visitors can see how they perform.

The Texas Superstar program by Texas A&M University is also a great resource. It’s a method of testing plants all over Texas, and the ones that do well are recommended by the university and earn the title of being a Texas Superstar. Every year more plants are announced. So far this year, Tangerine Beauty crossvine and Valley Cat tomato have been declared as new Texas Superstars. Last year, ornamental sweet potato, Glorizia rosemary and rock rose were announced. To see more plants visit https://texassuperstar.com/

Tangerine Beauty crossvine is a showy evergreen vine that has profuse blooms in the spring and scattered repeat blooms throughout the rest of the summer and fall. Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service horticulturist Greg Grant said, “Tangerine Beauty is the showiest and most widely available among the crossvine cultivars,” Grant said. “You can’t avoid paying attention to it, and the bigger it gets, the more spectacular it can be.”

Allison Watkins is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent for horticulture in Tom Green County. Contact her at aewatkins@ag.tamu.edu.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Plant selection, location can make all the difference in West Texas