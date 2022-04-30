Olivia Rodrigo And Avril Lavigne Get 'Complicated' On Sour Tour

Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing "Complicated" about this dynamic duo.

Olivia Rodrigo brought special guest Avril Lavigne on stage during her "Sour Tour" stop in Toronto, Canada, on Friday (April 29). Rodrigo performs a cover of "Complicated" at every tour stop, but she wasn't alone this time , according to NME .

Rodrigo also covers Veruca Salt 's 1994 hit "Seether" at every show. And of course, both covers are Salt- and Lavigne-approved !

"Jumped up to sing “Complicated” on stage with @oliviarodrigo in Toronto tonight. It was very sweet to perform with you tonight on your SOUR tour!! Have an incredible tour gurl. Keep killing it. Sending you so much love. 🧡💀💜," Lavigne posted on Instagram alongside several adorable photos of her and Olivia rocking plaid skirts and black combat boots.

Before Lavigne hopped up on stage, she was introduced by Olivia as her role model. She's someone "who broke down so many barriers, and opened so many doors for girls like me. I’m so, so, so lucky that she came here tonight to sing with me," Rodrigo said.

After the duo belted "Complicated," Olivia said Avril is "so f------ cool."

