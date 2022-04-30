ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo And Avril Lavigne Get 'Complicated' On Sour Tour

By Dani Medina
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLiK5_0fP6zCWz00
Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing "Complicated" about this dynamic duo.

Olivia Rodrigo brought special guest Avril Lavigne on stage during her "Sour Tour" stop in Toronto, Canada, on Friday (April 29). Rodrigo performs a cover of "Complicated" at every tour stop, but she wasn't alone this time , according to NME .

Rodrigo also covers Veruca Salt 's 1994 hit "Seether" at every show. And of course, both covers are Salt- and Lavigne-approved !

"Jumped up to sing “Complicated” on stage with @oliviarodrigo in Toronto tonight. It was very sweet to perform with you tonight on your SOUR tour!! Have an incredible tour gurl. Keep killing it. Sending you so much love. 🧡💀💜," Lavigne posted on Instagram alongside several adorable photos of her and Olivia rocking plaid skirts and black combat boots.

Before Lavigne hopped up on stage, she was introduced by Olivia as her role model. She's someone "who broke down so many barriers, and opened so many doors for girls like me. I’m so, so, so lucky that she came here tonight to sing with me," Rodrigo said.

After the duo belted "Complicated," Olivia said Avril is "so f------ cool."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

You can watch some videos of Olivia Rodrigo and Avril Lavigne's performance below:

@avrillavigne

A sweet moment on the Sour Tour @Olivia Rodrigo #sourtour

♬ original sound - Avril Lavigne

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Wayne Gretzky's Daughter Paulina Is a Bridal Dream in These Sparkly & Silky Looks From Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. After an almost nine-year engagement, Paulina Gretzky married her longtime fiancé, pro golfer Dustin Johnson. The dreamy event was held at Blackberry Farm, an elite Tennessee venue that is three hours outside of Nashville. Let’s talk about the gorgeous dresses Paulina wore — and yes, she was a Vera Wang bride. (See the photos HERE.)The first look featured a sheer couture gown that was bedazzled with sparkles and beading all the way down the fabric as it cinched at her waist with a bodysuit underneath. The second look was a classic silk gown with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne shares unexpected health update on husband Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne has shared an update on her husband Ozzy Osbourne's health following a string of issues over the last few years. The Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 but has had to endure several more health problems since, including a potentially deadly staph infection in 2018, pneumonia, and debilitating mobility injuries suffered during a fall inside his Los Angeles home in 2019, which resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Nme#Veruca Salt#Oliviarodrigo
HollywoodLife

Paulina Gretzky Changes Into Plunging Silk Cowl Neck Dress For Wedding Reception: Photos

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially married. The couple tied the knot at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee on April 24 and Paulina looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a slew of different gowns. One of our favorite dresses was her custom Vera Wang silk dress for the reception, which you can see in the second slide from a slideshow posted by a wedding guest.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey claims ex-fiancé Johnny Depp was ‘crazy jealous and paranoid’

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has reflected on her brief engagement to Johnny Depp.The pair met after Grey’s agent set her up on a blind date with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 1989 – two years after the release of Dirty Dancing.Describing their first date, she wrote in her memoir Out of the Corner: “We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet…”She said that Depp proposed to her within two weeks of meeting her and they got a pekinese-poodle...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Will Smith and His Wife Expecting a Baby Girl

At the ripe age of 24, Will Smith, and his wife Cara, are officially starting a family. The couple is expecting a a child this year and this week, the Smiths revealed the gender in an Instagram post. Will Smith is a soon-to-be girl dad and based on his reactions...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

152K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy