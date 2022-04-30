Nokomis man dies in crash near Fruitville Road in Sarasota

Florida Highway Patrol

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man from Nokomis died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday, April 29, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash occurred along Fruitville Road and Sarasota Center Boulevard at approximately 3:52 p.m.

The unidentified 40-year-old man was driving east on Fruitville Road in a truck. As he approached some traffic congestion in the left lane, the front of his truck collided with the rear of another truck, driven by a 47-year-old Myakka man.

The Nokomis man was pronounced dead on the scene. The Myakka man suffered no injuries, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.