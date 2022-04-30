ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer-like weather returns to the Midlands

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — Summer-like conditions are forecast for most of the next seven days. Today will be mostly sunny and dry. Showers and storms will return to the Midlands Sunday afternoon. Monday will be quiet and very warm, then showers and storms will return to the forecast each day of the...

Storms expected Sunday with hot weather next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Time to turn up the heat! We are looking at the warmest stretch of weather we have seen so far this year across the Midlands. Before we get into the details on the heat, we do have some rain chances in the forecast coming up including on Sunday afternoon where scattered storms look likely.
Large hail Sunday causes damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunday evening, residents in Saluda and Lexington counties saw severe storms drop large hail. Hannah Pocock was driving down US 378 in Lexington County when she says the weather started to take a turn for the worse. "I thought, huh, that's some hard rain, and then...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sizable hail falls across parts of Lexington, Saluda counties

GILBERT, S.C. — A rainy first day of May brought with it a shower of a different kind on Sunday evening. Several News19 viewers shared photos and videos of hail falling in parts of Lexington County - particularly in the area of Batesburg-Leesville and Gilbert. And, in some cases,...
Winnsboro, SC
Columbia, SC
Tornado outbreaks in South Carolina

Severe weather outbreaks, including tornadoes, are becoming more and more common in the Upstate and western North Carolina. Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus reviews recent tornado outbreaks.
